PM Modi Celebrates International Abhidhamma Divas, Highlights Pali’s Classical Status

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the ceremony in celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching Abhidhamma. The recent recognition of Pali as a classical language enhances the significance of this year’s Abhidhamma Divas celebrations as Lord Buddha’s teachings on Abhidhamma are originally available in Pali language.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for being present on Abhidhamma Divas and said that the occasion reminds people about making the world a better place with love and compassion. Shri Modi recalled participating in a similar event in Kushinagar last year and said that the journey of connecting with Lord Buddha began with his birth and continues today. The Prime Minister informed that he was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat which at a point in time was a notable center of Buddhism and it became the inspiration which led to his experiences with Lord Buddha’s Dhamma and teachings. The Prime Minister mentioned the various opportunities in India and the world where he took part in numerous auspicious events related to Lord Buddha in the last 10 years and gave examples of visiting Lord Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal, unveiling Lord Buddha’s statue in Mongolia and Baisakh Samaroh in Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister expressed the belief that the amalgamation of Sangh and Saadhak is a result of Lord Buddha’s blessings and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. He noted the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima and the birth anniversary of sage Maharishi Valmiki. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all citizens.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that this year’s Abhidhamma Divas was special as the language, Pali, in which Lord Buddha gave his sermons has been recognised and accorded the status of Classical language by the Government of India in this month itself. Therefore, he added, that today’s occasion was even more special. The Prime Minister remarked that the honor accorded to Pali by recognition as a classical language was a tribute to the great legacy and heritage of Lord Buddha. Shri Modi further added that Abhidhamma is contained in the Dhamma and to understand the true essence of Dhamma, it was necessary to have knowledge of Pali language. Explaining the various meanings of Dhamma, Shri Modi said Dhamma meant the message and doctrine of Lord Buddha, the solutions to questions related to human existence, the path to peace for human race, the eternal teachings of the Buddha and a firm assurance for the welfare of entire humanity. He added that the entire world was being constantly enlightened by Buddha’s Dhamma.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately Pali language which was spoken by Lord Buddha is no longer in common usage. Underlining that language is not just a medium of communicating but the soul of culture and tradition, the Prime Minister said that it is connected with basic expressions and termed it a shared responsibility to keep Pali alive in today’s day and age. He expressed satisfaction that the present government has fulfilled this responsibility with humility and strives to address the crores of Lord Buddha’s disciples.

“Heritage of language, literature, art and spirituality of any society defines its existence”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting that any historical relic or artifact discovered by any country is presented before the entire world with pride. He said that even though every nation connects their heritage with identity, India lagged behind due to invasions before independence and the mentality of slavery post achieving independence. The Prime Minister emphasized that India was taken over by an ecosystem that worked to push the nation in the opposite direction. He said that the Buddha who resides in the soul of India and his symbols which were adopted at the time of independence were forgotten in the subsequent decades. He regretted that Pali did not get its rightful place even after seven decades of independence.

The Prime Minister underlined that the nation is now moving ahead from that inferiority complex and taking big decisions. He said that on one hand Pali language got the status of a classical language while on the other hand, the same respect was given to Marathi language. He pointed out that Baba Saheb Ambedkar whose mother tongue was Marathi was also a great supporter of Buddhism and had his Dhamma Diksha in Pali. Shri Modi also spoke about granting the status of classical language to Bengali, Assamese and Prakrit languages.

“The various languages ​​of India nourish our diversity”, said the Prime Minister. Highlighting the importance of language in the past, Shri Modi remarked that each language of ours has played an important role in nation building. He added that the new National Education Policy adopted by India today was also becoming a medium for preserving these languages. Shri Modi remarked that mother tongues were becoming stronger ever since the youth of the country have got the option of studying in their mother tongue.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Government had put forward the vision of ‘Panch Pran’ from the Red Fort to fulfill the resolutions. Explaining the idea of Panch Pran, Shri Modi said, it meant building a developed India, freedom from the mentality of slavery, unity of the country, fulfillment of duties and pride in our heritage. He added that today India was engaged in fulfilling both the resolutions of rapid development and rich heritage simultaneously. The Prime Minister emphasized that conservation of heritage related to Lord Buddha was the priority of Panch Pran campaign.

Listing down the development projects of the places related to Lord Buddha in India and Nepal as a Buddha circuit, Shri Modi said an international airport was started in Kushinagar, India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage was being built in Lumbini, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies in the Buddhist University in Lumbini was established along with ongoing development projects in many places like Bodh Gaya, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Sanchi, Satna and Rewa. Shri Modi also informed that he would be inaugurating many development works done in Sarnath, Varanasi on 20th October 2024. He added that along with new construction, the Government was also undertaking efforts to preserve India’s rich past. Shri Modi emphasized that the Government had brought back more than 600 ancient heritages, artifacts and relics to India in the last decade, of which many of them were related to Buddhism. He added that in the renaissance of Buddha’s heritage, India was presenting its culture and civilization in a new way.

The Prime Minister emphasized India’s commitment to promoting Lord Buddha’s teachings not just for the nation’s benefit but for the service of humanity. He said that efforts are being made globally to unite countries who follow Buddha’s teachings and many nations like Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are actively compiling Pali language commentaries. Shri Modi underlined that the government is accelerating similar efforts in India using both traditional methods and modern approaches like online platforms, digital archives and apps to promote Pali. Highlighting the importance of research in understanding Lord Buddha, Shri Modi remarked, “Buddha is both knowledge and inquiry”, underscoring the need for both inner exploration and academic research into Buddha’s teachings. He expressed pride in the guidance provided by Buddhist institutions and monks in leading the youth toward this mission.

Touching upon the growing global instability in the 21st century, the Prime Minister underlined that the teachings of Buddha are not only relevant but essential in today’s world. Reiterating his message from the United Nations, the Prime Minister said, “India has not given the world war, but Buddha”. He underlined that the world will find solutions in Lord Buddha and not war as he called upon the world to learn from Buddha, reject war and pave the way for peace. Quoting Lord Buddha’s words, the Prime Minister explained that there is no greater happiness than peace; vengeance does not quell vengeance and it is only through compassion and humanity that hatred can be overcome. He further conveyed Lord Buddha’s message of happiness and wellness for all.

Noting that India had identified the upcoming 25 years till 2047 as Amrit Kaal, Shri Modi said that this period of Amrit Kaal will be the period of India’s progress, a period of building a developed India where the teachings of Lord Buddha would guide in the roadmap that India has made for its development. He further added that it was possible only on the land of Buddha that today the world’s largest population is conscious about the use of resources. Stressing on the climate change crisis being faced by the entire world, the Prime Minister remarked that India was not only finding solutions for these challenges on its own, but was also sharing them with the world. He added that India started Mission LiFE by taking along many countries of the world.

Reciting a teaching of Lord Buddha, Shri Modi said that any form of goodness should be started by ourselves was at the core of the idea of Mission LiFE. He added that the path to a sustainable future will emerge from the sustainable lifestyle of every person. Noting India’s contribution to the world like the platform of the International Solar Alliance, formation of the Global Biofuel Alliance during its presidency of G-20, the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid, Shri Modi said that all of them reflected the thoughts of Lord Buddha. He added that every effort of India was towards ensuring a sustainable future for the world. The Prime Minister pointed out various initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, the target of making Indian Railways net zero by 2030, increasing ethanol blending in petrol to 20 percent, all of them showcased India’s strong intention to protect this earth.

The Prime Minister emphasized that many of the government’s decisions are inspired by Buddha, Dhamma, and Sangha and gave the example of India being the first responder in times of crisis in the world. He highlighted the country’s swift actions during global emergencies such as the earthquake in Turkey, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that this reflects Buddha’s principle of compassion. “As a Vishwa Bandhu (friend of the world), India is taking everyone along with it”, he remarked. He said that initiatives like Yoga, millets, Ayurveda, and natural farming are inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, “India, which is moving towards development, is also strengthening its roots”. He outlined that the goal is for India’s youth to lead the world in science and technology while taking pride in their culture and values. He said that the teachings of Buddhism are our greatest guide in these efforts and expressed confidence that India will continue to progress with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Union Minister of Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju were present on the occasion among others.