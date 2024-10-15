PM Modi Calls for Global Digital Framework at ITU WTSA, Emphasizes Ethical Technology Use

During the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union – WTSA and India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global digital framework with clear guidelines for the ethical use of technology. He compared this need to the comprehensive regulations established in the aviation sector, emphasizing that global institutions should collaborate to define dos and don’ts for technology use. Modi underscored the importance of ethical AI, highlighting security, dignity, and equity as central themes.

He also shared India’s significant advancements in telecommunications, noting that 5G services are now widely available across the country, and development of 6G has commenced. Modi pointed out that India has shifted from being a mobile phone importer to an exporter and has laid down an extensive optic fibre network, measuring eight times the distance from the Earth to the moon.

Modi outlined India’s digital vision based on four pillars: affordable devices, widespread connectivity, low-cost data, and a digital-first approach. He stated that digital connectivity has become an effective tool for last-mile delivery and expressed India’s willingness to share its experience in building digital public infrastructure with the global community.