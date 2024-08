The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi attended the Conference of Governors presided by the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmuat at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. He remarked that it is an important forum for discussions on how Governors can foster development and serve society.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Attended the Conference of Governors this morning. This is an important forum in which we discussed how Governors can foster development and serve society.”