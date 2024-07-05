PM Modi Appreciates Rishi Sunak’s Contribution to India-UK Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rishi Sunak for his leadership of the UK and his efforts in strengthening India-UK ties during his tenure. Sunak, who acknowledged defeat in the UK general election, had recently met Modi at the G7 Summit, where both leaders affirmed their commitment to enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Sunak previously hailed India’s economic growth, recognizing it as pivotal in shaping the global economy alongside other emerging powers.