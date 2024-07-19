PM Modi applaudes Lockheed Martin’s ‘Make in India, Make for world’ commitment

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has applauded defense major Lockheed Martin’s commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’

The CEO of Lockheed Martin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X:

“CEO of @LockheedMartin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lockheed Martin is a key partner in India-US Aerospace and Defence Industrial cooperation. We welcome it’s commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.”