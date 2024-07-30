PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulate Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, Indian shooters continue to make the nation proud. He said, both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. The Prime Minister said, India is incredibly delighted. He said, for Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting. In a social media post, the President said, Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. President Murmu said, she has done the nation immensely proud. She wishes her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future.