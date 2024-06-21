PM Modi addresses yoga practitioners at Dal Lake on International Yoga Day, 2024 in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the citizens of Srinagar at the Dal Lake on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today’s spectacle of enthusiasm and commitment shown by the people of Jammu & Kashmir towards yoga will be immortalized in the minds of people. He underlined that the rainy weather conditions leading to a fall in the temperature failed to dampen the spirit of the people, even though the International Yoga Day program was delayed and had to be fragmented into 2-3 parts. Shri Modi highlighted the importance of yoga in becoming an instinct of life for self and society and said that the benefits of yoga can be reaped when it gets associated with daily life and takes a simpler form.

The Prime Minister said that meditation, which is part of yoga, can intimidate common people due to its spiritual overtones, however, it could be understood easily as concentration and focus on things. He said that this concentration and focus can be cultivated with practice and techniques. This state of mind gives great results with least tiredness and helps to avoid distractions. He said apart from the spiritual journey, which will eventually come, meditation is a tool for self-improvement and training.

“Yoga is as important, applicable and powerful for the self as it is for society”, the Prime Minister emphasized. He said that entire humanity benefits when society benefits from yoga. He recalled watching a video about a competition organized in Egypt regarding photographing or making a video on yoga at the country’s iconic tourism centers and praised the efforts of those taking part in it. “Similarly, yoga and tourism can become a major source of employment in Jammu & Kashmir”, the Prime Minister highlighted.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister lauded the commitment of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to withstand the harsh weather conditions and come out in large numbers to show their support for the International Yoga Day, 2024 event in Srinagar.