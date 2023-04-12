PM Modi addresses programme for newly inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the programme for newly inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh via video message today.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace where thousands of youths have been recruited on various posts by organizing employment fairs in different districts. The Prime Minister informed that more than 22,400 youths have been recruited for the post of teachers and congratulated the youths who have received appointment letters for getting involved in such an important work like teaching.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the Central Government has implemented the new National Education Policy keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India. “The policy lays emphasis on the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture and promotion of Indian values”, Shri Modi said, noting the important role of teachers in implementing this policy effectively. He said that the massive teacher recruitment campaign in Madhya Pradesh is a big step in this direction. The Prime Minister informed that almost half of the teachers appointed today will be deputed in tribal areas which will benefit the children. The Prime Minister expressed delight that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of recruiting more than 1 lakh government posts this year including 60 thousand teachers, and as a result, the state has made a big leap in the quality of education in the National Achievement Survey. The Prime Minister noted that the state has reached from rank 17 to rank 5 without spending money on advertisements. The Prime Minister congratulated the students, teachers and the Government of Madhya Pradesh.



The Prime Minister highlighted that the government lays special emphasis on skill development to promote employment and self-employment. He informed that skill development centers have been opened across the country to provide training to the youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. In this year’s budget, the Prime Minister informed that 30 Skill India International Centers will be opened where youth will be trained through New Age Technology, and an initiative has been taken to provide training to small artisans through PM Vishwakarma Yojana and also to connect them with MSME.



Directing his address to the thousands of teachers who have been appointed today, the Prime Minister asked them to make a place in their hearts for their students similar to a mother or a teacher’s influence in our lives. “You should always keep in mind that your education will not only shape the present but also the future of the country”, Shri Modi said. The Prime Minister concluded his address by mentioning that the education imparted by teachers will not only bring positive change in the student but also in the society. “The values that you inculcate will create a positive impact not only on today’s generation but on many generations to come”, the Prime Minister concluded.



