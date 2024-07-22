PM Modi addresses media before the Parliament session

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a statement to the media before the start of the Budget Session.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister reiterated the pride in the fact that after a gap of 60 years a government has come for the third consecutive year. Placing of the Budget by a third term government is being seen by the nation as a glorious event, said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said that the Budget is a milestone budget of the Amrit Kaal and the government is working to realize the guarantees given over a period on the ground. “This Budget will set the direction of the next five years of the current government and will lay a strong foundation for the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047”, he added.

He highlighted that India is the fastest growing country among the major economies with about 8 percent growth in the last three consecutive years. Today, opportunities are at the peak due to positive outlook, investment and performance, he said.

Noting that all the battles have now been fought among political parties and that the citizens have elected the government after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister urged all Members of Parliament to come together and fight for the country for the next 5 years. He also urged all political parties to rise up above their organizations and commit to the nation by making use of the dignified platform of the Parliament for the next four and a half years. “Go to the battlefields of election in January 2029. Till then, the only priority should be the country, its poor, farmers, women and the youth”, he exhorted. He added that no stone will be left unturned to realize the dreams and resolutions of a Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The Prime Minister lamented that due to the negative approach of some political parties, many Parliamentarians could not get any opportunity to put forward their views and the issues pertaining to their constituencies. He appealed to all the parties to give opportunities to all members, especially the first time members, to present their views. Shri Modi reminded the people about the efforts to muzzle the elected government and the Prime Minister’s speech in the Parliament. “This has no place in democratic traditions’, PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister reminded the Parliamentarians that the people of the country have given their mandate to serve the county and not the agendas of political parties.“This House is not meant for political parties, this House is meant for the country. It is not meant to serve the Parliamentarians but 140 crore citizens of India”, he emphasized. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed the belief that all Members of Parliament will contribute towards fruitful discussions. He added that the country requires positive views that take it forward. “Views that oppose are not bad, instead it is negative views that hamper development”, he added, concluding with confidence that this temple of democracy will be used to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the common citizens.