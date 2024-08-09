PM Mitra Parks to ensure strengthening of local economy & textile ecosystem

The Government has approved setting up of 7 (Seven) PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/Brownfield sites with world class infrastructure including plug and play facility with an outlay of Rs. 4,445 crores for a period of seven years upto 2027-28. The Government has finalized 7 sites viz. Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), Maharashtra (Amravati) for setting up of PM MITRA Parks.

Once completed, it is envisaged that each park will lead to an investment (both foreign and domestic) of about Rs. 10,000 crores, benefiting the local economy and textile ecosystem.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) in respect of all 5 Greenfield sites viz. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been incorporated. In respect of Brownfield sites viz. Maharashtra and Telangana, the existing implementation arrangements has been allowed to continue as per guidelines.

Under PM MITRA Park Scheme, for development of Greenfield PM MITRA and Brownfield PM Park, there is a provision of Development Capital Support (DCS) for creation of core infrastructure @30% of the project cost with a maximum support of Rs.500 Cr and Rs.200 Crore per park for Greenfield and Brownfield PM MITRA respectively from the Government of India. In addition, Competitive Incentive Support (CIS) to individual units subject to a maximum of Rs. 300 crores per Park and further subject to Scheme guidelines is also provided under PM-MITRA for incentivizing manufacturing units to get setup early in PM MITRA Parks.