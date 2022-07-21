PM-KUSUM Scheme to increase country’s solar water pump manufacturing capacity

New Delhi : The objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) include de-dieselisation of the farm sector, providing water and energy security to farmers, increasing the income of farmers and curbing environmental pollution. To achieve these objectives, following targets have been kept under the Scheme:

Component-A: 10,000 MW of Decentralized Ground Mounted Grid Connected Solar Power Plants.

Component-B: Installation of 20 lakh standalone Solar Powered Agriculture Pumps.

Component-C: Solarisation of 15 Lakh Grid-connected Agriculture Pumps including through Feeder Level Solarisation.

Following provisions of the PM-KUSUM Scheme aim to increase country’s solar water pump manufacturing capacity:

Target of installation or solarisation of 35 lakh pumps through central financial support under the Scheme provides visibility of demand in the coming years. Condition of domestic content requirement for participation in Component-B and Component-C. Direct participation of manufacturers of solar pumps/ solar photovoltaic modules/ solar pump controller either as sole bidder or member of a Joint Venture, in bidding under Component-B and Component-C.

To avoid disruption of the groundwater table, particularly in the districts with depleted levels of ground water, installation of new solar pumps is not allowed under the Scheme in the dark zones/ areas notified by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), which monitors and regulates groundwater development and extraction. Only the existing diesel pumps can be replaced with solar pumps under Component-B and existing electric pumps can be solarized under Component-C in these areas provided they use micro-irrigation techniques to save water. Additionally, to conserve groundwater, the following provisions are included in the PM-KUSUM Scheme:

Preference for installation of standalone solar pumps and solarisation of existing agriculture pumps is given to the farmers using micro irrigation systems or covered under micro irrigation schemes or those who opt for micro irrigation systems. The size of the standalone solar pump is to be selected on the basis of the water table in the area, land covered and quantity of water required for irrigation. Farmers have the option to monetize the surplus power generated under individual grid-connected pump solarisation by selling it to the DISCOM. Further, under feeder level solarisation, farmers are incentivised for electricity consumption below the benchmark consumption.

The steps taken/being taken by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for decentralised solar power production include the following:

Installation of grid-connected solar power plants up to 2 MW capacity under Component A of PM-KUSUM Scheme Installation of standalone solar pumps under Component-B and solarisation of grid-connected agriculture pumps including through feeder level solarisation under Component-C of PM-KUSUM Scheme by providing Central Financial Assistance (CFA). Promotion of rooftop solar under Solar Rooftop Phase II Programme by providing CFA in the residential sector and incentives to DISCOMs. Off-Grid & Decentralised Solar PV Applications Programme implemented during the years 2018-21 provided financial support for the installation of Solar Street Lights, Off-Grid Solar Power Plants and distribution of Solar Study Lamps.

This information was given by Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.