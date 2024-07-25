PM-JANMAN Scheme: New Initiatives to Support Tribal Students and Schools

Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha AbhiyaN (PM-JANMAN) aims to cover 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 States and 1 UT. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs through the State Governments/ UT Administration/departments have undertaken habitation level data collection exercise through PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate PVTG population figures and infrastructure gaps in order to cover PVTG beneficiaries / PVTG villages & habitations under PM-JANMAN Mission. The exact number PVTG beneficiaries (State-wise) to be covered under mission is subjected to eligibility criteria of specific guidelines of concerned interventions as per norms approved under the Mission.

Estimate of PVTG population based on the mobile application-based habitation survey by State Governments / UT Administrations/department (as on 20.07.2024)

S. No. State* PVTG Population 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 483408 2 CHHATTISGARH 233450 3 GUJARAT 153516 4 JHARKHAND 377225 5 KARNATAKA 57047 6 KERALA 29511 7 MADHYA PRADESH 1209630 8 MAHARASHTRA 623100 9 ODISHA 300436 10 RAJASTHAN 128456 11 TAMIL NADU 381699 12 TELANGANA 63194 13 TRIPURA 272067 14 UTTAR PRADESH 3527 15 UTTARAKHAND 92233 16 WEST BENGAL 62315 17 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 191 Total Population 4471005

*The State of Bihar and Manipur have not yet shared the data.

PM-JANMAN has total budgetary outlay of Rs.24,104 Cr (Central share: ₹15336 Cr and State share: ₹8768 Cr). However, the release of funds to States/UT is subject to scheme guidelines of various schemes under the mission, submission of proposals by respective State Government/UT and compliances of General Financial Rules (GFRs) etc.

PM-JANMAN has been launched to provide PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities in 3 years. PMJANMAN focuses on 11 critical interventions being implemented by 9 Ministries.

Name of Ministry Activity Sanctioned details M/o Rural Development Provision of pucca houses 226064 houses (19788 houses completed) Connecting roads 2746.17 km road M/o Health and Family Welfare Mobile Medical Units 578 MMUs M/o Jal Shakti Piped Water Supply 290676 FHTCs provided M/o Women and Child Development Construction and running of Anganwadi Centres 1050 AWCs (520 Operational) M/o Education Construction and running of hostels 100 Hostels M/o Communications Installation of mobile towers Coverage of 860 villages/habitations M/o Power Energization of unelectrified HHs 123530 HHs M/o New and Renewable Energy Households sanctioned under New Solar Power Scheme 5067 Households sanctioned under New Solar Power Scheme M/o Tribal Affairs Multipurpose Centers 823 MPCs Setting up of VDVKs 501 VDVKs

In coordination with State Governments, IEC (Information, Education and Communication) camps have been organized which were aimed at facilitating in provision of basic documents like Aadhar Card, Caste certificate, Jan Dhan bank account which are required for availing benefits under different schemes including PMKISAN, Ayushman Card, MNREGA etc. In furtherance, Common Services Centers (CSC) has been on boarded to facilitate preparation of these basic documents.