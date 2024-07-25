PM-Janman Scheme Boosts Educational Opportunities for Tribal Students

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through NIESBUD and IIE has provided entrepreneurship and skill training to the PVTGs beneficiaries for the setting up of VDVKs followed by mentoring and handholding support. Further, the focus is on sustainable livelihoods, market development, fair pricing for products, value addition of Minor Forest Produce (MFP), and capacity building for PVTGs. The overall objective is to establish PVTG- Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) by enhancing value addition to MFP and other products. As informed by MSDE, the year-wise details of the beneficiaries under PM-JANMAN for 2024-25 are as under:
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|No. of beneficiaries trained
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|5312
|2.
|Chhattisgarh
|1362
|3.
|Gujarat
|835
|4.
|Jharkhand
|1561
|5.
|Karnataka
|551
|6.
|Kerala
|119
|7.
|Madhya Pradesh
|5075
|8.
|Maharashtra
|3553
|9.
|Odisha
|1009
|10.
|Rajasthan
|2271
|11.
|Tamil Nadu
|611
|12.
|Telangana
|49
|13.
|Uttar Pradesh
|299
|14.
|Uttarakhand
|263
|15.
|Tripura
|2551
|Total
|25421
Further, under Samagra Shiksha in respect of PM JANMAN, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy has sanctioned 100 hostels towards the target of education of PVTG students.