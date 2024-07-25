PM-Janman Scheme Boosts Educational Opportunities for Tribal Students

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through NIESBUD and IIE has provided entrepreneurship and skill training to the PVTGs beneficiaries for the setting up of VDVKs followed by mentoring and handholding support. Further, the focus is on sustainable livelihoods, market development, fair pricing for products, value addition of Minor Forest Produce (MFP), and capacity building for PVTGs. The overall objective is to establish PVTG- Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) by enhancing value addition to MFP and other products. As informed by MSDE, the year-wise details of the beneficiaries under PM-JANMAN for 2024-25 are as under:

Sl. No. State Name No. of beneficiaries trained 1. Andhra Pradesh 5312 2. Chhattisgarh 1362 3. Gujarat 835 4. Jharkhand 1561 5. Karnataka 551 6. Kerala 119 7. Madhya Pradesh 5075 8. Maharashtra 3553 9. Odisha 1009 10. Rajasthan 2271 11. Tamil Nadu 611 12. Telangana 49 13. Uttar Pradesh 299 14. Uttarakhand 263 15. Tripura 2551 Total 25421