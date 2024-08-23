PM-JANMAN Mission: IEC Campaign Targets 100% Government Scheme Coverage in Tribal Areas

With an aim of reaching out to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) habitations and PVTG families in 194 districts across the country, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is running a nationwide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign and Beneficiary Saturation Camps for the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha AbhiyaN (PM-JANMAN), from 23rd August, 2024 till 10th September, 2024.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram and Minister of State, Shri Durgadas Uikey reviewed the progress of schemes under PM-JANMAN and took note of the preparedness for the IEC campaign on PM-JANMAN, in a meeting convened yesterday. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the PM-JANMAN mission on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (15th November, 2023), from the Khunti District of Jharkhand.

Campaign Activities and Reach

A comprehensive IEC campaign was run last year in 100 districts, covering approximately 500 blocks and 15,000 PVTG habitations across 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This year, a more intensive campaign is being envisaged to reach out to 44.6 lakh PVTG individuals of 10.7 lakh PVTG households in 28,700 PVTG habitations of 194 districts in the States/UT of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Awareness generation will be undertaken at all levels – from States to Districts, from Block to Village, all the way down to the PVTG habitation level. The goal is to cover around 16,500 villages, 15,000 Gram Panchayats and 1000 Talukas in the said 194 districts.

This campaign is an effort aimed at saturating PVTG families with key individual entitlements and the disseminate information about the PM-JANMAN interventions for providing PVTG habitations with basic facilities, so as to enable these tribal communities to be aware about the Central and State schemes and the benefits thereunder. The initiative will cover every PVTG household that has remained unreached because of distance, lack of road and digital connectivity and will provide facilities at their doorstep. Places like Haat Bazar, Community Service Center, Gram panchayat, Anganwadi, Multipurpose centre, Vandhan Vikas Kendras, Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be used to organise these events. Further, the active involvement of entities such as the MyBharat volunteers, Nehru Yuvak Kendras, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, NSS, NCC, SHGs / FPOs and other such bodies is also being sought to ensure the success of the campaign.

During the entire campaign period, Aadhar cards, Community certificates, Jan Dhan accounts, and pattas for Forest Rights Act (FRA) beneficiaries will be provided as these are basic requirements for other schemes.

PM JANMAN Intervention Cards will be distributed in the language of the PVTGs.

Part of the campaign will also comprise of Beneficiary Saturation Camps and Health Camps. These camps will focus on providing immediate benefits under schemes for individuals/households and for health-related issues particular to PVTG groups, such as screening tests for Sickle Cell Disease.

Awareness material like pamphlets, video, creatives, infographics etc. are expected to be utilised in local and tribal languages.

Thematic Wall Paintings bearing key PM-JANMAN messages will adorn PVTG habitations.

Efforts will be undertaken to ensure that the benefits under various schemes such as scholarship, maternity benefit schemes, Kisan Credit Card, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Disability certificates for the patients of SCD and so on reach the eligible PVTG beneficiaries.

Scheme beneficiaries and achievers will relate their success stories at special sessions to inspire other members of the community to come forward.

Officers at District level have been assigned for each district to supervise the campaign, while the State level officers will coordinate with different line departments of State governments to ensure the success of the campaign and the Mission. Orientation workshops for regular officers and staff as well as consultants and other contractual personnel up to the lowest level will be held to ensure convergence of all concerned departments. Further, Tribal Research Institutes in various States will assist to plan and execute these activities at the District, Block, and Tribal Habitation levels.

Mission Objective

The PM-JANMAN mission focuses on 11 critical interventions related to 9 key aligned Ministries/Departments, with budgetary outlay of Rs. 24,104 crores ( Central Share : Rs.15,336 crore and State Share : Rs.8,768 crore) from FY 2023-24 to 2025-26, under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST).

Other 10 interventions involving other schemes and Ministries/Departments have also been identified which are crucial for ensuring the holistic development of the PVTGs like enrolment in Aadhar, issue of community certificates, PM-JANDHAN yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, Ayushman card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card, resolving pending cases of Individual and Community Forest rights and so on.

During the National Manthan Shivir held on 15th December, 2023, an implementation strategy of the mission was discussed, where more than 700 officers from Central and State governments brainstormed jointly. Subsequently, a two-day Manthan Shivir to review the progress of activities undertaken under PM-JANMAN was held this year on July 18-19, 2024 with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Directors and officials of State Tribal Welfare Departments. New initiatives for phase 2 of PM-JANMAN were also discussed.