PM hails signing of memorandum of settlement with ULFA

New Delhi,30th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today said that signing of memorandum of settlement with ULFA paves the way for lasting progress in Assam.

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah posted, informing that the Government of India and the Government of Assam have signed a memorandum of settlement with the oldest insurgent group of the state ULFA. The insurgent group has agreed to abjure the path of violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law and uphold the integrity of the country.

The Prime Minister posted in reply on X:

“Today marks a significant milestone in Assam’s journey towards peace and development. This agreement, paves the way for lasting progress in Assam. I commend the efforts of all involved in this landmark achievement. Together, we move towards a future of unity, growth, and prosperity for all.”