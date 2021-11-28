PM greets NCC cadets on NCC Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the NCC cadets on NCC Day. Modi has also urged NCC alumni from across India to enrich the NCC Alumni Association with their support and participation in the activities of the Association.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on NCC Day. Inspired by the motto of “Unity and Discipline”, NCC offers a great experience to the youth of India to realise their true potential and contribute to nation building. Here is my speech at this year’s NCC rally in January.