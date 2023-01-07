PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure

New Delhi : Data layers on important assets pertaining to health, education, culture, tourism, Gram panchayats, municipal corporation, social welfare housing etc are being mapped and data validation is being done for optimum use of PM GatiShakti principles in planning of both physical and social infrastructure. This was informed during the Review meeting on onboarding of Social Sector Ministries/Departments chaired by the Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi

The meeting was attended by Ministry of Housing of Urban Affairs, Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry for Women and Child Development, Department of Sports, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Culture, Department of Posts and BISAG-N. The 12 Ministries/Departments have been onboarded are now in advanced stages of data integration onto the NMP Platform that include important layers such as schools, hospitals, and anganwadi centres etc.

The BISAG-N made a presentation on decision making and planning tools, use cases such as connectivity to model schools and disaster management planning along with the advantages of adopting NMP by social sector Ministries/Departments.

Ministries/Departments presented the progress of adopting GatiShakti, data layers that can integrated onto the NMP platform and the challenges being faced by Ministries/Departments during the integration process.

The presentations were followed by deliberations with the participants, interesting and socio- economically useful ideas were generated, for instance, mapping of anganwadi centers with respect to accessibility, evaluation of location for establishing a new technical institute for promoting linkage with industry, analysing locations of schools and identifying any connectivity issues and so on.