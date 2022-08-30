PM Gatishakti is a scientific way of implementing projects: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PM Gatishakti is a scientific way of implementing projects. After the implementation of PM Gatishakti, the problems and delays in the implementation of various infrastructure projects will come down. This will save time and make efficient use of resources. The cost will also not escalate as the projects will be completed in less time and India will emerge as a strong economic power fast. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Cabinet on the points of presentation of PM Gatishakti Yojana in front of the ministers after the meeting of the Cabinet.

It was told in the presentation that 16 ministries of the Central government and state governments have been included in the PM Gatishakti Yojana related to infrastructure projects. Digital platform is the basis of this scheme. Various Central Ministries and State Governments are providing necessary information on this digital portal. With PM Gatishakti, it will be possible to conveniently make other departments aware of the activities of each department, set priorities of projects, choose the best route in terms of time and cost, coordinated work of all departments and live updates of infrastructure projects.

Departments related to agriculture, energy, water resources, industries, urban administration, road and transport will have an important role in PM Gatishakti Yojana. A meeting of the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has been held in the state. There is also a system of committee of technical experts. The implementation of PM Gatishakti Yojana in the state will be done by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion. Gatishakti conference is proposed in the state.

After the meeting of the Cabinet, a presentation was also made on the points directed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the field of school education and higher education in the Chief Secretary’s conference.