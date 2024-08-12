PM GatiShakti Capacity Building Workshop to be organized in Thiruvananthapuram on 13th August, 2024

In an endeavour to take PM GatiShakti (PMGS) to the district/local level, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the technical support of BISAG-N is organising a series of seven pan-India district-level workshops, covering more than 100 districts. Third District level workshop will be held in Thiruvananthapuram (Southern Zone) on 13th August 2024 with 14 districts from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The event will witness participation of Shri P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law, Government of Kerala, District Collectors from 14 districts along with officials from State Departments and Central Ministries/Departments.

Focus would be on (i) showcasing best practices and use cases of PMGS, by various Infrastructure and Social Sector Ministries/Departments [such as M/o Road, Transport and Highways, M/o Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), D/o Telecom, D/o School Education, M/o Tribal Affairs etc.] (ii) dovetailing PMGS’s geo-spatial technology and Area Development Approach, with NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts program, to facilitate collaboration and better planning, and (iii) illustrating the utility of PMGS NMP platform in effective planning of infra, social and economic facilities and the role of District Collectors in facilitating comprehensive area-based planning.

Expected outcomes envisaged would include effective planning and implementation under the Area Development Approach, saturation of selected locations with necessary social and economic infra, facilitating first and last-mile connectivity, effective implementation of existing schemes and programs, ultimately leading to inclusive growth and sustainable development across the region.

With more workshops lined up, PMGS will onboard more districts on the PM GatiShakti NMP. These workshops will serve as an effective means for bringing together relevant stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti NMP for extensive deliberations and cross-learnings between Districts, States/ UTs and Central Ministries/Departments.

The first district level capacity building workshop was held in Bhopal (Central Zone) on 18th January 2024. The workshop saw participation of District Collectors from 18 districts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and Officials from State Departments and Central Ministries/Departments. The second workshop was held in Pune (Western Zone) on 9th February 2024 with 11 Districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan participating in the same.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) for integrated infrastructure planning, is fully operational. Successful use cases by Infra and Social sector Ministries /Departments and States/UTs are emerging. Holistic and integrated planning of defined areas on PM GatiShakti principles, is being adopted under the ‘Area Development Approach’ initiative.