PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) envisages the creation of a system for inter-connected and multimodal transportation networks leading to integrated economic and infrastructure development

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) was launched in October 2021 with a vision to enable a mechanism for coordinated planning and to provide a bird’s eye view of planned development to all the Ministries for holistic and integrated development. PM Gati Shakti NMP envisages the creation of a system for inter-connected and multimodal transportation networks leading to integrated economic and infrastructure development, improved trade competitiveness, promotion of exports and employment generation. It envisages establishing integration and synergy amongst different infrastructure sector projects such as National Highways, Railways, Waterways, Telecom, etc., catering to development requirements/ logistic supports of different sectors and industries (e.g. Steel, Power, Fertilizers, Coal, etc.). The NMP will rely on creation of various data layers including geographical features, land records, etc., to facilitate coordinated and integrated planning, project preparations and implementations, optimization of logistics arrangements and efficient transportation systems.

PM Gati Shakti NMP provides the overall framework for planning, sanctioning and execution of projects. There are no separate funds allocated under PM Gati Shakti NMP. The budget is allocated NH projects-wise, as per project requirements, within the sanctioned project costs. However, the details of projects under Bharatmala & NH(O) in the State of Andhra Pradesh are annexed.

The Ministry closely monitors various issues that affect project implementation such as land acquisition, encroachment removal, law & order issues, utility shifting, non-availability of soil/aggregate, environment/forest/wildlife clearances, ROB & RUB issues, contractual issues, etc. Regular reviews are held with all stakeholders including State Governments and other Central Ministries/Departments to resolve these issues and ensure timely completion of projects. Progress of projects is monitored through advanced digital platforms such as Bhoomi Rashi, Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) and Data Lake.

ANNEXURE

ANNEXURE REGARDING “OBJECTIVES AND VISION OF PM GATI SHAKTI”

Ongoing Projects

Sr. No. Name of Project Length (km) Cost (in Cr.) Appointed Date Scheduled / Likely completion Date Expenditure released/ incurred as on 25.11.2022 (in. Crore) 1 Development of six lane Aluru Jakuvva section of NH-130CD (Pkg-I) 31.767 1128.68 31.03.2022 29.03.2024 / 29.03.2024 112.36 2 Development of six lane Jakuvva – Korlam- section of NH-130CD (Pkg-II) 24.30 767.75 31.03.2022 29.03.2024 / 29.03.2024 113.58 3 Development of six lane Korlam- Kantakpalle section of NH-130CD (Pkg-III) 24 957.43 19.02.2022 18.02.2024/ 18.02.2024 247.97 4 Development of Six lane Kantakapalle – Sabbavaram Section of NH – 130 CD (Pkg-4) 19.56 923.91 06.10.2022 04.10.2024/ 04.10.2024 142.86 5 Development of 4-Lane road connectivity from existing East Break Waters up to Convent Junction 3.448 35.79 01.04.2022 31.12.2022 / 30.06.2023 6.44 6 Six laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli Section of NH-16 on HAM 50.780 2909 01.07.2021 31.12.2022 (PCOD Issued) / 31.03.2023 1641.75 7 4-laning of Achampeta Junction on NH-216 to Kakinada Anchorage Port Connecting Vakalapudi light house 13.198 90.20 13.07.2022 12.07.2024 / 12.07.2024 0 8 Four laning of Khammam – Devarapalle (Gurvaygudem Village to Devarapalle Village) section of NH – 365 BG (Pkg-4) 27.43 569.37 26.09.2022 26.09.2024/ 26.09.2024 107.89 9 Four laning of Khammam – Devarapalle (Recherla village to Gurvaygudem Village) section of NH – 365 BG (Pkg -5) 29.46 711.94 26.09.2022 26.09.2024/ 26.09.2024 133.83 10 Six-laning of existing 4-lane road from Gundugolanu to Kalaparru Section of NH-16 on EPC mode (Pkg-I) 27.40 641.90 27.01.2020 30.07.2021/ 31.01.2023 552.79 11 Six laning of Vijayawada bypass from Chinna Avutupalli Gollapudi of NH-16 (Pkg-III) 30 1321.79 18.02.2021 17.02.2023/ 17.02.2023 460.17 12 Six laning of Vijayawada bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakni of NH-16 (Pkg-IV) 17.881 1194.57 07.07.2021 23.01.2024/ 04.07.2024 281.94 13 Six laning of Chilakaluripet Bypass Section of NH16 16.384 907.79 28.06.2021 19.03.2023/ 19.03.2023 247.95 14 Construction of Six Laning of Dedicated Port Road to Krishnapatnam Port (Package -I) on EPC mode 18.975 348.72 20.12.2018 18.12.2020/ 20.12.2024 118.58 15 Development of ELF-1 near Km.1210.000 to Km. 1214.000 on EPC mode 4.60 79.13 06.03.2019 21.08.2020/ 28.02.2023 69.70 16 Development of ELF-2 Km.1274+0000 to Km.1277+600 on EPC Mode 3.6 84.07 26.12.2019 31.10.2020/ 31.05.2023 54.69 Sr. No. Name of Project Length (km) Cost (in Cr.) Appointed Date Scheduled / Likely completion Date Expenditure released/ incurred as on 25.11.2022 (in. Crore) 17 4 or 6 laning of Tada –Nellore (Permanent restoration of flood damaged section on EPC Mode 3.82 134.76 13.12.2019 05.06.2021/ 28.02.2023 69.02 18 Construction of Six Lane Grade Separated Structures along with slip roads at Km 210+780 (ITC Junction in Kurnool Town), on NH-44 under EPC 3.17 91.55 04.12.2020 07.06.2022/ 31.12.2022 99.53 19 6L of Renigunta to Naidupeta section of NH-71 57.046 1889 31.01.2022 31.01.2024/ 30.01.2024 322.59 20 Four laning of Bangalore – Chennai Expressway (Bethamangala to Byreddypalli (phase-II) section of NE-7(Pkg -1) 31.00 2007 10.10.2022 10.10.2024/ 10.10.2024 92.05 21 Four laning of Bangalore – Chennai Expressway (Bangarupalem to Gudipala (phase-II) section of NE-7(Pkg -3) 29.00 1060 04.10.2022 04.10.2024/ 04.10.2024 167.05 22 Construction of Half Flyover at Vijayawada Airport near Gannavaram on Gundugolanu – Vijayawada Section of NH-16 1.415 29.34 — — —

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.