PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) envisages the creation of a system for inter-connected and multimodal transportation networks leading to integrated economic and infrastructure development

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) was launched in October 2021 with a vision to enable a mechanism for coordinated planning and to provide a bird’s eye view of planned development to all the Ministries for holistic and integrated development. PM Gati Shakti NMP envisages the creation of a system for inter-connected and multimodal transportation networks leading to integrated economic and infrastructure development, improved trade competitiveness, promotion of exports and employment generation. It envisages establishing integration and synergy amongst different infrastructure sector projects such as National Highways, Railways, Waterways, Telecom, etc., catering to development requirements/ logistic supports of different sectors and industries (e.g. Steel, Power, Fertilizers, Coal, etc.). The NMP will rely on creation of various data layers including geographical features, land records, etc., to facilitate coordinated and integrated planning, project preparations and implementations, optimization of logistics arrangements and efficient transportation systems.
PM Gati Shakti NMP provides the overall framework for planning, sanctioning and execution of projects. There are no separate funds allocated under PM Gati Shakti NMP. The budget is allocated NH projects-wise, as per project requirements, within the sanctioned project costs. However, the details of projects under Bharatmala & NH(O) in the State of Andhra Pradesh are annexed.
The Ministry closely monitors various issues that affect project implementation such as land acquisition, encroachment removal, law & order issues, utility shifting, non-availability of soil/aggregate, environment/forest/wildlife clearances, ROB & RUB issues, contractual issues, etc. Regular reviews are held with all stakeholders including State Governments and other Central Ministries/Departments to resolve these issues and ensure timely completion of projects. Progress of projects is monitored through advanced digital platforms such as Bhoomi Rashi, Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) and Data Lake.
ANNEXURE
ANNEXURE REGARDING “OBJECTIVES AND VISION OF PM GATI SHAKTI”
- Ongoing Projects
|Sr. No.
|Name of Project
|Length (km)
|Cost
(in Cr.)
|Appointed Date
|Scheduled /
Likely completion Date
|Expenditure released/
incurred as
on 25.11.2022
(in. Crore)
|1
|Development of six lane Aluru Jakuvva section of NH-130CD (Pkg-I)
|31.767
|1128.68
|31.03.2022
|29.03.2024 /
29.03.2024
|112.36
|2
|Development of six lane Jakuvva – Korlam- section of NH-130CD (Pkg-II)
|24.30
|767.75
|31.03.2022
|29.03.2024 /
29.03.2024
|113.58
|3
|Development of six lane Korlam- Kantakpalle section of NH-130CD (Pkg-III)
|24
|957.43
|19.02.2022
|18.02.2024/
18.02.2024
|247.97
|4
|Development of Six lane Kantakapalle –
Sabbavaram Section of NH – 130 CD (Pkg-4)
|19.56
|923.91
|06.10.2022
|04.10.2024/
04.10.2024
|142.86
|5
|Development of 4-Lane road connectivity from existing East Break Waters up to Convent Junction
|3.448
|35.79
|01.04.2022
|31.12.2022 /
30.06.2023
|6.44
|6
|Six laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli Section of NH-16 on HAM
|50.780
|2909
|01.07.2021
|31.12.2022
(PCOD Issued) /
31.03.2023
|1641.75
|7
|4-laning of Achampeta Junction on NH-216 to Kakinada Anchorage Port Connecting Vakalapudi light house
|13.198
|90.20
|13.07.2022
|12.07.2024 /
12.07.2024
|0
|8
|Four laning of Khammam – Devarapalle (Gurvaygudem Village to Devarapalle Village) section of NH – 365 BG (Pkg-4)
|27.43
|569.37
|26.09.2022
|26.09.2024/
26.09.2024
|107.89
|9
|Four laning of Khammam – Devarapalle (Recherla village to Gurvaygudem Village) section of NH – 365 BG (Pkg -5)
|29.46
|711.94
|26.09.2022
|26.09.2024/
26.09.2024
|133.83
|10
|Six-laning of existing 4-lane road from Gundugolanu to Kalaparru Section of NH-16 on EPC mode (Pkg-I)
|27.40
|641.90
|27.01.2020
|30.07.2021/
31.01.2023
|552.79
|11
|Six laning of Vijayawada bypass from Chinna
Avutupalli Gollapudi of NH-16 (Pkg-III)
|30
|1321.79
|18.02.2021
|17.02.2023/
17.02.2023
|460.17
|12
|Six laning of Vijayawada bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakni of NH-16 (Pkg-IV)
|17.881
|1194.57
|07.07.2021
|23.01.2024/
04.07.2024
|281.94
|13
|Six laning of Chilakaluripet Bypass Section of NH16
|16.384
|907.79
|28.06.2021
|19.03.2023/
19.03.2023
|247.95
|14
|Construction of Six Laning of Dedicated Port Road to Krishnapatnam Port (Package -I) on EPC mode
|18.975
|348.72
|20.12.2018
|18.12.2020/
20.12.2024
|118.58
|15
|Development of ELF-1 near Km.1210.000 to Km. 1214.000 on EPC mode
|4.60
|79.13
|06.03.2019
|21.08.2020/
28.02.2023
|69.70
|16
|Development of ELF-2 Km.1274+0000 to Km.1277+600 on EPC Mode
|3.6
|84.07
|26.12.2019
|31.10.2020/
31.05.2023
|54.69
|17
|4 or 6 laning of Tada –Nellore (Permanent restoration of flood damaged section on EPC Mode
|3.82
|134.76
|13.12.2019
|05.06.2021/
28.02.2023
|69.02
|18
|Construction of Six Lane Grade Separated Structures along with slip roads at Km 210+780
(ITC Junction in Kurnool Town), on NH-44 under EPC
|3.17
|91.55
|04.12.2020
|07.06.2022/
31.12.2022
|99.53
|19
|6L of Renigunta to Naidupeta section of NH-71
|57.046
|1889
|31.01.2022
|31.01.2024/
30.01.2024
|322.59
|20
|Four laning of Bangalore – Chennai Expressway (Bethamangala to Byreddypalli (phase-II) section of NE-7(Pkg -1)
|31.00
|2007
|10.10.2022
|10.10.2024/
10.10.2024
|92.05
|21
|Four laning of Bangalore – Chennai Expressway (Bangarupalem to Gudipala (phase-II) section of NE-7(Pkg -3)
|29.00
|1060
|04.10.2022
|04.10.2024/
04.10.2024
|167.05
|22
|Construction of Half Flyover at Vijayawada Airport near Gannavaram on Gundugolanu – Vijayawada
Section of NH-16
|1.415
|29.34
|—
|—
|—
This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.