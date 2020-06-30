PM FME Scheme would leverage organic food production in north east to benefit food processing industry in the region: Rameswar Teli

New Delhi: Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries has stated that the PM FME (PM Formalization of Micro Food processing Enterprises) scheme would leverage organic food production and the food processing industry in the North East states stand to benefit immensely. Addressing at the virtual launch of ‘Sapno ki Udaan’, Shri Teli said that PM FME scheme and Extended Operation Greens schemes launched under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, would directly benefit farmers and micro entrepreneurs who contribute significantly to the Indian economy. He added that food processing industry provides employment to about 55 lakh people in rural areas and this sector is a ray of hope specially for those people who have returned to their villages and homes during Covid-19 crisis. Sh Teli also said that the Government aims to connect the unorganized food processing units to the mainstream.

Sh Rameshwar Teli further shared that under this scheme, facilities of warehouses, cold storage and marketing and branding will be provided in the clusters of fruits and vegetables. He informed that this shceme would focus on North East, women, SCs, STs and Aspirational districts. He added that NE is well known for its organic products. Pineapple, Banana, turmeric, ginger, Oranges, black rice, bamboo and other products are available in abundance in NE region. Sh. Teli added that the processing of farm produce needs to be increased which can be done wsith the help of the new schemes launched under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Providing details of the scheme, Sh Teli informed that under Extended Operation Greens scheme, now all varieties of fruits and vegetables are included. This scheme would help in price stability and fair returns to the farmers. He added that 50% subsidy for transportation of fruits and vegetables would be provided under this scheme. He concluded by saying that both the schemes of MoFPI would contribute significantly in employment generation, reducing wastage of farm produce, formalization of micro units and providing fair returns to the farmers.

