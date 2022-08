New Delhi: Responding to a tweet shared by ANI in which wrestler, Pooja Gehlot got emotional post winning Bronze Medal in women’s 50 Kg Freestyle wrestling, the Prime Minister encouraged Pooja Gehlot for her bright future ahead.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!