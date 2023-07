The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated India’s junior and cadet archers on winning 11 medals at the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships.

Retweeting a tweet by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Proud of our archers for excelling in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships. Their accomplishments augur well for the future of archery in India and will motivate many upcoming archers.”