PM congratulates Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the Deaflympics

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics.

He will host the contingent at the Prime Minister residence on 21st.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens.

I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st.”