New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former Chief Minister of Odisha, Hemananda Biswal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Shri Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”