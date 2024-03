The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today emphasized the centrality of a home in ensuring dignity and empowerment.

On the occasion of Women’s Day today, he said that PM-AWAS Yojana has been a game-changer to further empowerment of women.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“A home is the foundation of dignity. It’s where empowerment begins and dreams take flight.

PM-AWAS Yojana has been a game-changer to further empowerment of women.”