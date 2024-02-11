PM addresses programme on 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati

New Delhi,11th February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today addressed a programme on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayananda Saraswati organized at the birthplace of Swami Dayananda, Tankara in Morbi, Gujarat, via a video message.

In his address, PM Modi conveyed his delight at the Arya Samaj organizing the event to honour Swami Ji’s contributions and to bring his teachings to the masses. Reflecting on his participation in last year’s inauguration of the festival, he remarked, “When the contributions of such a great soul are so exceptional, it is natural for the festivities associated with them to be extensive.”

“I am confident that this event will serve as an effective medium to acquaint our new generation with the life of Maharshi Dayananda,” added Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the importance of passing down the legacy of such remarkable personalities.

Prime Minister Modi, noted that Swami Dayanand was born in Gujarat and was active in Haryana. The Prime Minister highlighted his connection with both regions and acknowledged the profound influence of Swami Dayananda on his life, stating, “his teachings have shaped my perspective, and his legacy remains an integral part of my journey.” He extended his greetings to millions of followers both in India and abroad on the occasion of Swami Ji’s birth anniversary.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of Swami Dayananda’s teachings, Prime Minister Modi remarked, “There are moments in history that alter the course of the future. Two hundred years ago, Swami Dayananda’s birth was one such unprecedented moment.” He highlighted Swami Ji’s role in awakening India from the shackles of ignorance and superstition, leading a movement to rediscover the essence of Vedic knowledge. “In times when our traditions and spirituality were fading, Swami Dayananda called upon us to ‘Back to Vedas’,” noted the Prime Minister, underscoring Swami Ji’s efforts to provide scholarly commentaries on the Vedas and rational interpretations. He emphasized Swami Ji’s fearless critique of societal norms and his elucidation of the true essence of Indian philosophy, which reignited self-confidence within society. The Prime Minister reiterated the significance of Swami Dayananda’s teachings in fostering unity and instilling a sense of pride in India’s ancient heritage.