Plus two students stage Demo, revoking annual examination

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: Hundreds of plus two students from as many as 12 junior colleges across the district were converged at Collector office parade ground here and staged a demonstration demanding cancellation of annual plus two examinations on Thursday. The agitated students urged due to Covid 19 pandemic, the colleges have not functioned habitual, their courses have not finished during classroom study, and the virtual classes have not connected with hundreds of students due to technical hurdles so we are unable to seat for annual plus two examination and demand its cancellation. Moreover students claimed that they have appeared three terminal examinations till December 2021, by taking marks of terminal examinations their final year examination should evaluate, students demanded. [Ends]

