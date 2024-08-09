PLI Scheme Boosts Domestic Pharma Manufacturing: 32 Projects Completed with 56,679 MT Annual Capacity

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Country with a financial outlay of Rs. 6,940 crores was approved by the Cabinet to boost domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs in the country, reduce import dependence and improve our supply chain resilience. The production period under the scheme is from FY 2022-23 to FY 2028-29.
Under the scheme, 249 applications were received, of which 48 projects have been selected for manufacturing of identified bulk drugs. 13 of these projects are implemented by 10 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Under the scheme, 32 projects have been completed with cumulative installed capacity of 56,679 MT per annum. 16 projects are under development and have been supported for facilitating regulatory approvals such as environmental clearance and drug manufacturing licenses with the help of state governments. Against the targeted investment of Rs. 3,938 crores, investments worth Rs. 4,024 crores have been made under the scheme. The details of state-wise approved projects under the scheme are attached at Annexure.
Annexure
- Production Linked Incentive scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of Critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Country.
|S. No.
|State
|Name of the Company
|Product
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Lyfius Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
|Penicillin G
|2
|Granules India Limited
|Dicyandiamide (DCDA)
|3
|Andhra Organics Limited
|Olmesartan
|4
|Andhra Organics Limited
|Sulfadiazine
|5
|Andhra Organics Limited
|Telmisartan
|6
|Hetero Drugs Limited
|Carbidopa
|7
|Hetero Drugs Limited
|Levodopa
|8
|Honour Lab Limited
|Lopinavir
|9
|Honour Lab Limited
|Vitamin B6
|10
|Kreative Actives Private Limited (MSME)
|Diclofenac Sodium
|11
|Gujarat
|Macleods Pharmaceutical Limited
|Rifampicin
|12
|Meghmani LLP
|Para Amino Phenol
|13
|Amoli Organics Private Limited
|Diclofenac Sodium
|14
|Aviran Pharmachem Private Limited (MSME)
|Artesunate
|15
|Globela Industries Pvt. Ltd (MSME)
|Norfloxacin
|16
|Globela Industries Pvt. Ltd (MSME)
|Ofloxacin
|17
|Vital Laboratories Private Limited (MSME)
|Levofloxacin
|18
|Vital Laboratories Private Limited (MSME)
|Ofloxacin
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kinvan Private Limited
|Clavulanic Acid
|20
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Orchid Bio-Pharma Limited
|7 ACA
|21
|Karnataka
|Natural Biogenex Private Limited
|Betamethasone
|22
|Natural Biogenex Private Limited
|Dexamethasone
|23
|Natural Biogenex Private Limited
|Prednisolone
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited
|7 ACA
|25
|Symbiotec Pharmalab Private Limited
|Prednisolone
|26
|Maharashtra
|Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. (MSME)
|Para Amino Phenol
|27
|Alta Laboratories Limited
|Aspirin
|28
|Lifetech Sciences (MSME)
|Ritonavir
|29
|RMC Performance Chemicals Private Limited (MSME)
|Aspirin
|30
|Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. (MSME)
|Vitamin B1
|31
|Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. (MSME)
|Vitamin B6
|32
|Punjab
|Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited
|Atorvastatin
|33
|Rajasthan
|Rajasthan Antibiotics Limited
|Meropenem
|34
|Tamil Nadu
|Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited (MSME)
|Ofloxacin
|35
|K P Manish Global Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.
|Artesunate
|36
|Telangana
|Emmennar Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (MSME)
|1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid (CDA)
|37
|Hindys Lab Pvt. Ltd.
|1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid (CDA)
|38
|Anasia Lab Private Limited
|Losartan
|39
|Anasia Lab Private Limited
|Olmesartan
|40
|Dasami Lab Pvt. Ltd.
|Carbamazepine
|41
|Dasami Lab Pvt. Ltd.
|Oxcarbazepine
|42
|Hazelo Lab Pvt. Ltd.
|Vitamin B6
|43
|Hetero Drugs Limited
|Levofloxacin
|44
|Hetero Drugs Limited
|Oxcarbazepine
|45
|Hindys Lab Pvt. Ltd.
|Acyclovir
|46
|Honour Lab Limited
|Levetiracetam
|47
|Honour Lab Limited
|Valsartan
|48
|MSN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
|Levofloxacin