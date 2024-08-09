National

PLI Scheme Boosts Domestic Pharma Manufacturing: 32 Projects Completed with 56,679 MT Annual Capacity

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Country with a financial outlay of Rs. 6,940 crores was approved by the Cabinet to boost domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs in the country, reduce import dependence and improve our supply chain resilience. The production period under the scheme is from FY 2022-23 to FY 2028-29.

Under the scheme, 249 applications were received, of which 48 projects have been selected for manufacturing of identified bulk drugs. 13 of these projects are implemented by 10 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the scheme, 32 projects have been completed with cumulative installed capacity of 56,679 MT per annum. 16 projects are under development and have been supported for facilitating regulatory approvals such as environmental clearance and drug manufacturing licenses with the help of state governments. Against the targeted investment of Rs. 3,938 crores, investments worth Rs. 4,024 crores have been made under the scheme. The details of state-wise approved projects under the scheme are attached at Annexure.

Annexure

 

  1. Production Linked Incentive scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of Critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Country.

 

S. No. State Name of the Company Product
1 Andhra Pradesh Lyfius Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Penicillin G
2 Granules India Limited Dicyandiamide (DCDA)
3 Andhra Organics Limited Olmesartan
4 Andhra Organics Limited Sulfadiazine
5 Andhra Organics Limited Telmisartan
6 Hetero Drugs Limited Carbidopa
7 Hetero Drugs Limited Levodopa
8 Honour Lab Limited Lopinavir
9 Honour Lab Limited Vitamin B6
10 Kreative Actives Private Limited (MSME) Diclofenac Sodium
11 Gujarat Macleods Pharmaceutical Limited Rifampicin
12 Meghmani LLP Para Amino Phenol
13 Amoli Organics Private Limited Diclofenac Sodium
14 Aviran Pharmachem Private Limited (MSME) Artesunate
15 Globela Industries Pvt. Ltd (MSME) Norfloxacin
16 Globela Industries Pvt. Ltd (MSME) Ofloxacin
17 Vital Laboratories Private Limited (MSME) Levofloxacin
18 Vital Laboratories Private Limited (MSME) Ofloxacin
19 Himachal Pradesh Kinvan Private Limited Clavulanic Acid
20 Jammu & Kashmir Orchid Bio-Pharma Limited 7 ACA
21 Karnataka Natural Biogenex Private Limited Betamethasone
22 Natural Biogenex Private Limited Dexamethasone
23 Natural Biogenex Private Limited Prednisolone
24 Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited 7 ACA
25 Symbiotec Pharmalab Private Limited Prednisolone
26 Maharashtra Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. (MSME) Para Amino Phenol
27 Alta Laboratories Limited Aspirin
28 Lifetech Sciences (MSME) Ritonavir
29 RMC Performance Chemicals Private Limited (MSME) Aspirin
30 Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. (MSME) Vitamin B1
31 Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. (MSME) Vitamin B6
32 Punjab Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited Atorvastatin
33 Rajasthan Rajasthan Antibiotics Limited Meropenem
34 Tamil Nadu Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited (MSME) Ofloxacin
35 K P Manish Global Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. Artesunate
36 Telangana Emmennar Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (MSME) 1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid (CDA)
37 Hindys Lab Pvt. Ltd. 1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid (CDA)
38 Anasia Lab Private Limited Losartan
39 Anasia Lab Private Limited Olmesartan
40 Dasami Lab Pvt. Ltd. Carbamazepine
41 Dasami Lab Pvt. Ltd. Oxcarbazepine
42 Hazelo Lab Pvt. Ltd. Vitamin B6
43 Hetero Drugs Limited Levofloxacin
44 Hetero Drugs Limited Oxcarbazepine
45 Hindys Lab Pvt. Ltd. Acyclovir
46 Honour Lab Limited Levetiracetam
47 Honour Lab Limited Valsartan
48 MSN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Levofloxacin
