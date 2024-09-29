Players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game in IPL 2025: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced a new match fee structure for cricketers playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Players will now receive INR 7.5 lakhs per game, in addition to their existing contracted amounts.

A cricketer who takes part in every league match of the season will benefit from an additional payment of Rs. 1.05 crores.

The BCCI secretary took upon X (Formerly Twitter) to announce this massive move, saying, “In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers!”.

“A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the IPL and our players!”, he added in his post.

Jay Shah is set to replace Greg Barclay as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman in December.