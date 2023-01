New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was paid a courtesy visit by the NITI Aayog New Delhi Vice Chairman Shri Suman Berry at his residence office in the morning. State Policy Commission and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis Vice Chairman Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi and delegates from different countries who came to Bhopal for the Think 20 meeting under G-20 were also with him.