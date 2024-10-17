Pizza Hut launches Momo Mia pizza, a unique combination of juicy momos and cheesy pizza

Bhubaneswar,October 16, 2024 : Pizza Hut, India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand, has launched Momo Miapizza, which is a first-of-its-kindcombination of Pizza Hut’s signature, cheesy pan pizza topped with spicy Schezwan sauce and juicy street-style momos in its crust. Available in both veg and non-veg variants,Momo Miapizza starts at a great value price of INR 269.

Momo Mia’s vegetarian variant has a delightfully crunchy pan pizza base, with toppings of capsicum, onion and sweet corn, encircled by mouth-watering vegetable momos. The non-vegetarian variant comes with Schezwan chicken meatball, capsicum and onion toppings, with succulent chicken momos around the edges. But the magic doesn’t stop there—beneath each momo lies another hidden layer of bold and spicy Schezwan sauce, bringing a fiery kick to every bite. The bold flavours of spicy Schezwan sauce with the comforting richness of cheesy pizza and the delightful texture of juicy momos, will be loved by customers.

Speaking on the launch, Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent said, “Innovation has always been at the heart of Pizza Hut. Over the years, we’ve consistently introduced delicious and inventive offerings that push the boundaries of what our customers expect. The Momo Mia pizza is a perfect example. We’re excited to bring this unique fusion of two of India’s most loved food items—momos and pizzas—to our customers. We’re confident that Momo Mia will delight those seeking new and exciting food experiences.”

Momo Miapizza is available at all 890+Pizza Hut restaurants across India for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway. The brand is offering exciting value deals and combos such as ‘Momo Mia Meal for 1 starting at INR 299,which includes one Momo Mia Veg or Non-Veg pizza, along with one Pepsi PET bottle.