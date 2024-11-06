Piyush Goyal unveils brochure and film for global mobility event, “Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025”

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal while addressing the curtain raiser event for the Bharat Mobility Expo today in New Delhi said that the event reflects the India vision story and unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single umbrella. He also unveiled the event film and brochure for the expo. Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, also graced the event.

Shri Goyal lauded ministries and industry bodies from the automotive and mobility sectors for their initiative in organising Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the world’s second largest mobility show. The Expo’s theme, ‘Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain,’ aligns seamlessly with the nation’s vision for a connected and integrated world, he said. He further emphasised on the government’s commitment to support the sector in its aim to become the pinnacle for mobility technology across the world and encouraged a faster transition to electric vehicles. Scaling production of electric vehicles will help in achieving cost effectiveness, he said.

India story is a compulsive investment story of leveraging skill, vision and ambition. Bharat Mobility Expo helps showcase India’s story in attracting investments and expand trade and exports, he said. He urged the participants to invite international players to expand their businesses and leverage India’s growth story.

The event is scheduled to be held from 17-22 January, 2025 across three separate venues viz. Bharat Mandapam (ITPO), Delhi; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center), Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida. It is going to be spread across more than 200,000 sq. metres, playing host to over 9 shows and 500,000 visitors.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises to be a landmark event, aiming to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella. And this time, there is a special emphasis being placed on the global significance of the expo, seeing sizable participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors. As the industry converges to shape the future, this expo stands as a testament to India’s commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable mobility solutions.

The expo will showcase the latest advancements and breakthroughs in the mobility ecosystem. Featured will be specialised exhibitions such as the Auto Expo Motor Show (including electric & hybrid vehicles), the Auto Expo Components Show, a Mobility Tech Pavilion (connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.), an Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems – drones, public transport and infra, etc.), a Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions), a Construction Equipment Expo, a Steel Pavilion, a Tyre Show and a dedicated Cycle Show (new models, accessories, innovations), amongst other specialised events and expos – across the entire spectrum of automotive and mobility technologies. The event will also feature 15+ conferences, each dedicated to different aspects of the mobility value chain, with participation from experts from across the globe.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is an industry led and government supported initiative, and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations– SIAM, ACMA, IESA, ATMA, ISA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi and IEML.

The curtain raiser event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, supporting ministries and industry associations, automotive sector industry leaders, representatives of foreign embassies and missions, knowledge partners and stakeholders, press and media.

More information about Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 available at www.bharat-mobility.com.