 Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Unveils New Brand Identity of  Prabhudas Lilladher Group on its 80th Anniversary Celebration

Mumbai –Prabhudas Lilladher Group, now known as PL Capital, proudly unveiled its new brand identity in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The dynamic logo was introduced by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal at a spectacular event themed Waqt Humara Hai – India’s Golden Decade.

Addressing an audience of over 1,500, Shri Piyush Goyal stated, “Over the past 80 years, the PL Group has successfully navigated the markets ups and downs – the bull runs as well as the bears’ claws, yet it has remained true to the founding principles established by the late Prabhudas Lilladher Sheth. The group’s values of trust, transparency, and integrity embody India’s ethos and represent the true Swadeshi spirit. PL Capital serves as a beacon of inspiration for the India we envision.”

Looking ahead, Shri Goyal noted, “We must now focus on transitioning from a $3.5 trillion economy to a

$5 trillion economy, which I believe can be achieved within the next 3.5 years. A $10 trillion GDP is within reach eight years after reaching the $5 trillion milestone. India’s capital markets are among the fastest- growing globally, ranking in the top five. The recent rise is notable, with the market capitalization of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) having quadrupled in recent years. The momentum is set to continue, as the Modi Government believes that good economics equates to good politics, and good politics will always demand sound economics.”

As an advice to investors, he said, “Stock market se ishq kariye but long-term ishq kariye, not short- term.”

The event celebrated the group’s collective mission to build an integrated financial services ecosystem where sound financial advice meets seamless experience and superior performance. The new identity is a powerful, more dynamic representation of this core purpose.

Ms. Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, PL Capital, along with Vice Chairman Dhiren Sheth nostalgically recounted the company’s journey from its pre-Independence origin in 1944 in Mumbai’s BSE Rotunda building to its current status as a leading financial institution with a pan-India presence.

In the 1970s, the Group’s founder, Prabhudas Lilladher Sheth, traveled to the US and studied stockbroking and market practices of the US exchanges. He offered valuable insights to Mr. Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy, Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), contributing to the transformation of India’s stock market from manual outcry trading to computer-based systems. Following his footsteps, PL Group became the first broking firm to acquire a computer in 1981, pioneering automation in the industry. Additionally, PL was at the forefront of innovation by introducing printed contract notes with detailed market rates, brokerage, and total rates. This is how PL took one of the first steps of bringing transparency in the industry.

Siddharth Vora, Head of Quant Investment Strategies and Fund Manager at PL Asset Management then showcased how PL plans to revolutionize the asset management space with its path – breaking work in Quantitative Investing. He highlighted how AQUA, PL Asset Management’s flagship quant equity PMS, has set new industry benchmarks through its style-agnostic and adaptive approach, with a return of 76% in the last 1 year*.

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director of PL Capital, stated, “At PL Capital, we are dedicated to empowering individuals by transforming savings into sustainable wealth. We commit to being responsible, reliable, and responsive fiduciary partners for our clients. A great deal of thought has gone into our new brand identity to emphasise the core of our existence: VALUE. The three tenets of our success are 1) Creating Value for our clients with sustainable wealth creation, 2) Adding Value with our deep expertise and 3) Adhering to our values of trust, transparency and integrity. Today, we are trusted by 160,000 clients, over 250 leading corporates, more than 100 foreign and domestic institutions, and 4,000 affluent and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and 900 franchisee partners across 200+ cities, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹26,000 crore, supported by a team of 500+ professionals.”

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on Building Wealth in New India, led by Bharat Shah, Executive Director, ASK Group, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC AMC and Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager, moderated by ET NOW’s managing editor Nikunj Dalmia, offering invaluable insights.

The grand event was also graced by esteemed guests, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy Limited.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange also graced the occasion and honoured select partners, employees and distributors for their outperformance at the PL Game Changer Awards 2024.

Attendees included top honchos of corporate India, including CEOs and CIOs of mutual funds and insurance houses, HNIs and family offices, along with 400 of PL Capital’s top franchisee partners. The event was livestreamed on YouTube, garnering over 5000 views and still counting.