Piyush Goyal to lead team India at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from 23-25 May 2022

New Delhi : Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles will lead the team India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from 23-25 May 2022. The Indian Government delegation would include Sh. Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs besides Chief Ministers and senior ministers of six states, viz. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana along with senior officials. A number of senior industry leaders including Hari S. Bhartiya, Amit Kalyani, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Ronnie Screwvala, Salil S. Parekh would also be participating in the WEF deliberations.

This event would further help reinforce India’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative, particularly as India assumes presidency of the G-20 in 2023. The WEF will also be a platform to project India as an attractive investment destination in view of its robust economic growth and stable macroeconomic indicators.

This year coincides with the World Economic Forum’s 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India which would provide an opportunity for India to showcase its unified presence including the centre and states. To mark 75 years of Independence and ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, DPIIT has taken the initiative to have a consolidated marquee India presence at World Economic Forum, Davos from 22-26 May 2022. Alongside the India Lounge, a State Lounge has also been set up.

In line with the Government of India’s priorities, sessions are being organised at the India Lounge keeping in mind India’s strategic advantage, existing and upcoming incentive architecture, industry investment potential and market opportunity. The key topics that would be addressed during the sessions include policy and ease of doing business reforms, energy transition, digital economy, opportunities in National Monetization Pipeline, India as an entrepreneurial destination shaping the unicorn story, growing talents in the digital space, emphasis on innovation and research in the healthcare ecosystem.

Ahead of the Davos visit, Sh. Piyush Goyal, held a pre-departure briefing session with the entire India delegation yesterday, comprising of the central and state government ministers and officials as well as representatives from the Indian industry with the view to showcasing a consolidated India presence and adopting a common India-first strategy at the backdrop of India @75 and defining the next 25 years of the India opportunity to the world. The entire Indian delegation responded enthusiastically to Hon’ble Minister’s proposal and agreed to put forth a unified front during the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos.

Sh. Piyush Goyal, will also be visiting UK on 26-27 May 2022 to hold discussions with UK Government and Businesses on the progress made in FTA negotiations and the way forward. During the Summit Meeting between the the Prime Ministers of India and the UK, the two leaders had set the timeline of Diwali 2022 for finalization of the FTA between the two countries.