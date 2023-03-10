Piyush Goyal to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal will chair the 6th meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) on 11th March 2023 in New Delhi.

With the theme of [email protected], the NSAC will deliberate upon matters important for evolution of Indian startup ecosystem and will cover important topics as Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital, Thematic Seed Funds, etc.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the NSAC and co-developed by DPIIT and SIDBI at this meeting.

The Central Government had constituted the NSAC to advise the Government on measures required to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country resulting in sustainable economic growth and large-scale employment opportunities.

NSAC includes members from concerned line Ministries, Departments and Organisations and non-official members, representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown & expanded companies in India, persons representing interests of investors, incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations.

NSAC is playing an important role in identifying areas of interventions for expansion of startup ecosystem and ideating and nurturing national programs under Startup India initiative. Programs such as MAARG, National Mentorship Program, Incubator Capacity Development Program, Adoption of NavIC Grand Challenge, Startup Champions 2.0 etc. are some of the programs ideated and incubated by NSAC.

NSAC is expected to have a rich participation from the ecosystem including Shri S. Ramann, Chairman and MD, SIDBI, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Chair, Startup20 Engagement Group, Shri Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel, Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, Shri Vineet Agarwal, Immediate Past President, ASSOCHAM and MD, TCIL, Smt. Shradha Sharma, Founder, YourStory, Shri Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia India, Shri Kunal Upadhyay, Co-founder, CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad, Shri Deepak Garg, Founder, Rivigo, Dr. Renu Swarup, Former Secretary, DBT, Shri Manoj Kohli, Former Head, Softbank India, Shri Ajai Chowdhry, Founder- HCL, Chairman – EPIC Foundation, Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder, InfoEdge, Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni, Managing Director, Endiya Partners amongst others.