Piyush Goyal to inaugurate IITF

New Delhi : The India International Trade Fair2021 will be inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal on November 14,2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.The 40th edition of IITF, a magnum of India Trade Promotion Organization(ITPO), represents India in totality as an ideal destination for numerous business and investment opportunities. This year, the fair assumes a special significance as it coincides with celebrations of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’- 75 years of India’sIndependence.

The fair is being organised including atthe New Exhibition Complex at Pragati Maidan. Being an integral component of the ongoing iconic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) project, the Complex comprises four New Modern Exhibition Halls inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021.

The Fair focuses on the theme “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, which aims to promote investment and self-reliance in diverse sectors to meet domestic demand and be a part of the global supply chain eco-system.

The Fair highlights the outstanding performance of Indian entrepreneurs who have shown exemplary commitment to excel despite all odds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Importantly, IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, and infuse renewed confidence and vigour in the Indian economy.

The event will be organised in a safe and secure environment with all COVID protocols in place.

With nearly 3,000 exhibitors from India and abroad, IITF 2021 is being held in a total area of 70,000 sq.mtr. –almost three times that in the previous edition in 2019. Bihar is the Partner State, while Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are the Focus States.

Overseas participation is from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Tunisia and Turkey.

As in the past, State Day celebrations, seminars and cultural programmes are among the added attractions to the visitors.

Participation of SARAS, JUTE Manufactures Development Council, Small and Medium Enterprises, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Coir Board, Small Scale Industries, Khadi & Village Industries, Cottage Industries, etc., will display the achievements of traditional sectors in order to reinforce their local strength and global appeal.

ITPO has made extensive efforts to improve the overall experience for exhibitors and visitors alike. For instance, ITPO has introduced transparent online system for booking of stalls and other services, online registration for dignitaries during first five days, mobile application for the fair and LED screens for display of information.

Apart from dedicated post office, banks and ATMs, other facilities include: Media Centre, Protocol, registration for business days (first five days only). Paid parking will be available at BhaironMarg for exhibitors.

During IITF and other events, ITPO encourages proactive steps to make the venue plastic-free and replacing the same with environment friendly substitutes.