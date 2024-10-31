National

Piyush Goyal Meets Indian Diaspora, Saudi Officials to Boost Bilateral Trade and Investments

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Minister Piyush Goyal connected with the Indian diaspora, government officials, and business leaders in Riyadh to strengthen the India-Saudi Arabia partnership, focusing on trade, cultural exchange, and mutual investment. His visit aligned with Diwali and the conclusion of #PravasiParichay, an initiative designed to reconnect Indian expatriates in Saudi Arabia with their cultural heritage.

