Piyush Goyal inaugurates Packaged Drinking Water Test Facility at National Test House, Ghaziabad

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Packaged Drinking Water Test Facility at National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad today.

Addressing the senior scientists of NTH, Shri Piyush Goyal lauded the NTH for taking a leap of technology to usher in quality assessment & assurance. Shri Goyal said, if India is to be known for its reliability in international markets, Quality Control, Quality Assessment & Quality Assurance have to be nothing less than world class.

“If we have to make India truly a global power, if we have to show to the world our strength, our capabilities, if we have to do mutual recognition agreements,…we will have to be world class in our laboratory testing facilities, our people will have to be well trained, our equipments will have to be the best available in the world,” he said.

With the inauguration of two equipment, – Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph (UHPLC) and Ion Chromatograph (IC), NTH-Ghaziabad has added a feather in comprehensive quality testing facility for water. UHPLC is helpful for quantification of different organic compounds especially residual pesticides in Drinking Water samples.

Calling for a transformational change, Shri Goyal said “we have a long way to go” in building quality assurance as the government promotes new technology such as Technical Textiles where Nano Tech is a critical element.

“Don’t look at incremental improvements anymore, should be a quantum leap in technology,” he said, adding, “Can we make a difference? Can we revolutionize our testing system? Nothing short of a revolution is required.”

Stressing on Prime Minister’s principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, Shri Goyal said we should test the goods in such a way that they carry zero defect and your testing shall be acceptable worldwide.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s working style, I’m sure you’ve all seen in the last few years, he doesn’t settle for second best, – when we take a programme or a project, it should be the best. And that is how we will become acceptable to the world, that is how the world will trust us, that is how we will be able to get the goodwill of and the confidence of the people of India.”

NTH (NR), Ghaziabad is equipped with facilities of Drinking water, Transformers, House hold appliances, LPG Gas Stove, Pressure Cooker, Impulse Voltage Test of transformers, thereby serving the interest of consumers by quality assurance practices.

With the inauguration of two equipment today, NTH-Ghaziabad has added valuable testing facility for water. The equipment UHPLC will be helpful for quantification of different organic compound particularly residual pesticides in Water samples, whereas IC will be used for quantification of different anions particularly bromate in packaged drinking water.

NTH is working in close coordination with BIS esp in formulation of various types of standards.

All the NTH Labs, including Ghaziabad, have been integrated with the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of BIS, which is a comprehensive online system developed for managing working of the BIS recognized labs via integrated and centralized workflow management system.

All NTH labs, including Ghaziabad, have been mapped on the ‘Parakh’ portal, which is a Geographic Information System (GIS) based Unified Laboratory Network, developed by DPIIT. The portal makes it possible to search labs for a particular product, standard, test method in a state or a city and would facilitate transparency in the testing activities.

The activities of NTH (NR), Ghaziabad cover six major disciplines namely Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Rubber-Paper-Plastic and Textile (RPPT) with state-of-the-art machines to test the raw materials and products from Manufacturing Industries, Small Scale Industries, Govt. Departments and vigilance & judicial authorities viz court cases, CVC, CBI, Police Department etc. The Laboratory is also open to common people to satisfy their requirements.

In near future NTH (NR), Ghaziabad will have latest facilities for Short Circuit Test for Transformers, Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) test, Food Testing, Lithium (Li) ion Battery Testing for Electric Vehicles, Helmet Test and Advance Building Material Tests.