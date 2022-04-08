New Delhi : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian community in Australia to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21st June at 75 iconic locations in Australia to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

“I’m sure the world will notice the symbolism of this Unity reflected in our celebration of Yoga across the world, beginning from Australia,” said Shri Goyal, addressing the Community Centre Indian Society of Western Australia (ISWA) in Perth today.

Shri Goyal said India was “very keen” to have Yoga Instructors and Indian chefs come to Australia as part of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA). For the first time Australia has committed to provide work opportunity to the students with extended periods of Work Visas, he said.

“Our students who come here can add to the pool of talent and skill that Australia seriously needs, our IT professionals can help bring greater degree of technological skills, our STEM graduates can contribute to the economy in Australia in a big way,” he said.

Shri Goyal said the IndAus ECTA pact is a win-win deal for both countries.

“We have to take this forward, we have to work together in this spirit of friendship, we have to expand our two-way engagement, we believe there’s a lot to learn we can learn from Australia,… we also believe we have a lot to offer to Australia, – our Goods and Services are largely labour oriented, we also focused on Manufactured Goods which can help serve the people of Australia, our medicines can bring down the Health costs in Australia,” he said.

Goyal said the main pillar of India-Australia relationship is mutual trust that will benefit both the peoples.