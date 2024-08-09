Piyush Goyal engages with Industry Captains to enhance India’s industrial landscape

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, chaired an interaction with the Industry captains here yesterday. The interaction aimed to foster dialogue between the Government and Industry leaders on critical aspects of Commerce and Industry.

Shri Piyush Goyal, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the government’s commitment towards fostering a collaborative environment for sustainable economic growth. He actively engaged with the Industry stakeholders, addressing their concerns and providing assurances on the government’s efforts to create a conducive business environment. His address highlighted the Ministry’s dedication towards aligning policies with the needs of the Industry and ensuring that the feedback received would be instrumental in shaping future strategies.

The interaction covered a wide range of topics such as regulatory reforms, trade, logistics, market demand, supplier ecosystem, talent availability, policies, legal/IPR, and access to capital.

Prior to the event, a survey was conducted to gather valuable insights and feedback from the participants. Through this survey key issues, concerns, and areas of interest for discussion were pre-identified and the agenda was tailored to ensure that the most pressing topics were addressed during the session.

A report proposing VIKSIT as a strategic framework for enabling India to reach its ambition of 1 trillion merchandise exports, was also released by PwC.

The event witnessed the participation of 100 Industry stakeholders, including more than 35 CEOs, CFOs & CXOs, representing sectors such as ESDM, auto, chemicals, telecom, capital goods, textiles, and food processing.

The platform facilitated valuable feedback and discussions, serving as a catalyst for networking and partnership-building among various sectors. It encouraged the exchange of ideas and best practices, leading to new business opportunities and the strengthening of existing ones. The Ministry’s efforts underscored the significance of collective effort in driving economic progress and achieving long-term sustainability.