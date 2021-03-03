Piyush Goyal emphasizes on integration of road, rail and waterways to achieve One nation, One market

New Delhi: Minister of Commerce and Industry, Railways and Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today emphasized on integration of road, rail and waterways to bring down the cost of transportation logistics and ensure success in achieving One nation, One market. Speaking at the Maritime India Summit 2021, he said that we are working on multi-modal logistics solutions to bring down the cost of transportation & increase supply chain efficiency

Appealing to all stakeholders to utilize this opportunity to transform from being ‘service provider’ to ‘knowledge provider’, the Minister said that if we re-invent with technology driven solutions like robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, our sector will be SAFE: Sustainable, Agile, Futuristic, and Efficient. “It’s time that we plan our port sector in such a manner that we can have modern and efficient ports, turnaround time of ships is brought down significantly. A more competitive spirit will help to keep the cost in freight and at port low. The Maritime India 2030 vision launched by Prime Minister highlights the priorities of our government. The slated investments of ₹3 lakh crore in various port projects will help create 20 lakh new jobs in this sector. The investment in the Sagarmala projects will boost our Maritime infrastructure and help expand our freight corridors.”

The Minister said that in the 6 years, the capacity of our major ports has almost doubled. He said that we have developed smart cities & industrial parks and integrated ports with the coastal economic zones. International and domestic freight costs will reduce from 13-14% Cost of Goods to a more acceptable international benchmark of 8%. Shri Goyal said that our Government’s 3 mantras for the infrastructure sector are: Upgrade – Create – Dedicate.

The Minister said that We are working to turn our coastal region into a role model for ease of living & ease of doing business. He urged the industry captains to build industry at sea coasts. He said that we on our part will ensure ease of doing business, and will work in partnership with States for enhancing ease of doing business at state and local level. The Minister said “Let us work together with a triple engine: – Engine of Central Govt – Engine of State Govt – Engine of our Robust Maritime Sector Let the engine of growth & development in India prosper & flourish.”

Shri Goyal said that Maritime India summit 2021 will be the beginning of our victory against high freight costs, our victory to be an international player in maritime sector, and our victory in ensuring jobs for lakhs of brothers and sisters. He said that the hon’ble prime minister envisions the maritime sector as a very critical sector for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He informed that as on 28th February 2021, Indian Railways has moved 110 crore metric tonnes of freight traffic, which is exactly the same quantity that was moved in the previous year, as on 28th February 2020. “Despite COVID we have reached the same level of freight traffic. By December 2023, the entire rail network will be fully electrified and by 2030, the entire rail network will run of renewable energy”.

The Minister said that we are working closely with the Govt of Andhra Pradesh to further develop road, rail and port infrastructure and promote dedicated freight corridor, for encouraging economic activities and bring manufacturing activity & promote industrial parks in the State. Shri Goyal said that we are now starting Roll on-Roll off services and double stack container trains from Andhra Pradesh which are helping industries in moving goods faster & bringing down carbon emissions.