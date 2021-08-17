Piyush Goyal confers National Intellectual Property Awards 2020

New Delhi : Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal today conferred the National Intellectual Property Awards 2020 to the winners at an event. Dr GiridharAramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and other senior officials were also present at virtual event.

While addressing the award function, Shri Goyal congratulated all the winners & hoped that they would continue to do such exemplary work in future also. He said that these awards were truly inclusive with contributions from varied sectors i.e. from Academia to Start-ups.

The Minister said that today, technology & ideas are the twin engines of growth, IPR is the fuel that powers them and this award not only recognises the innovative ideas of individuals & institutions but also serves as an inspiration for others. He said there is need to bring an IP revolution for Inclusive Progress in the nation and strengthening IPR laws. He said it will boost job creation, quality, competitiveness & manufacturing.

The Minister said that powered by Intellectual Property, India can be the “Innovation Powerhouse” of the world. Shri Goyal said that Intellectual Property Rights actually translates into India’s progress in real-time and extend Intellectual Property Right to India’s Prosperity Right. He said, we must aim to make India the “Design hub of World”

Shri Goyal said that just like geographical boundaries guard our country’s interests, Intellectual Property is the guardian of our country’s prospects. Shri Goyal further added that Intellectual property is the cornerstone of nation’s progress & showcases ingenuity of our youth. It is the key for success of Start-up India, Make in India & Design in India. He said under Prime Minister’s guidance, India has taken giant strides in creating a robust IPR regime & an ecosystem to foster innovation.

Shri Goyal further said that IP has the power & potential to change lives & create livelihoods for billions. He said that today we recognise IP as one of the most valuable assets in India’s ability to compete in global economy. He said, our IP Rights must ensure whoever invents in India is not only protected but guaranteed to prosper .A strong IPR regime will empower the expansion & energize the industry in challenging times.

He said one major initiative in this direction has been – National IPR Policy for “Creative India, Innovative India”.

He said other key initiatives are Fee Concessions like 10% rebate on online filing, 80% fee concession for Start-ups & Small Entities. The Minister said that IPR filing procedures are now more compact, time-bound, user-friendly & compatible for e-transactions.He said that comprehensive e-Filing facility, Electronic processing of Patents & Trademarks applications, are bringing transparency & ease of access for those IPR seekers.

Addressing the event , Shri Goyal said the key achievements include

-Granting of 28,391 patents in 2020-21 as compared to 4,227 grants during 2013-14 (572% growth.

-Reduction in Time of patent examination from 72 months in Dec 2016 to 12-24 months in Dec 2020

-14.2 lakh trademark registrations in 4 years (2016-2020) in comparison to 11 lakh during 75 years (1940-2015).

Shri Goyal said we have improved India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index to 48th in 2020, (+33 ranks from 81st in 2015-16). The Minister said now, we must all work in a mission mode to achieve the ambitious target of being in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister said that from Cars to Computers & from Sewing Machines to Spaceships, we must encourage all to design a better future for humanity. He said that we all need to contribute ideas in order to make our IP regime more proficient.

On this occasion, Shri Goyal made following announcements-

• 80% fee reduction filing for IPRs to all Recognized Educational Institution (Govt/Aided/Pvt) irrespective of whether such institute is in India or outside India.

• Total fee (Filing + publication + Renewal fee) for an Institute is ~Rs. 4,24,500/- now, this will be reduced to Rs. 84,900/ -, The fees among the top Patent Offices worldwide.

• Office of CGPDTM (IP office) will impart training & awareness to 10 Lakh students in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (15th Aug, 2021 to 15 Aug, 2022).

Shri Goyal appreciated efforts & contribution of all Officers in IP Office for being trusted guardians of “Brain of India”. He urged all to aim higher to transform India into a magnet to attract best of talent, ideas & technology.

It may be noted, every year National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards are conferred by Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to recognize and reward the top achievers, comprising individuals, institutions, organisations, enterprises, police units and other legal entities, for IP creation, commercialization and enforcement, which has contributed towards strengthening IP eco-system in the country and encouraging creativity and innovation.