Piyush Goyal calls upon the Spices Industry to double the sector exports to USD 10 Billion in the next five years

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today called upon the Spices Industry to double the sector exports to USD 10 Billion in the next five years.

“…we now aspire to meet our ambitious target for spices export – USD 10 bn not by 2030, but maybe even faster; can we aspire to reach it in the next five years? I think we can! Let us aspire to double our exports to $10 Bn in the next five years, by 2027 & then further double our exports (by) USD 10bn in the next five years,” said Shri Goyal, addressing the 35th anniversary function of the Spices Board, through video conference.

Shri Goyal expressed satisfaction over the Spices exports having increased by 115% in volume and 84% in value (USD) between 2014-21, reaching a historic high of USD 4.2 bn in 2020-21. “Now, Indian spices & spices products are reaching over 180 destinations all over the world,” he said.

Quoting the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Goyal said, “During Covid, along with India’s medicines & vaccines, the world experienced the importance of our spices & Kadha.”

“Our grandmother’s home remedies like Haldi Doodh/Turmeric Latte & spices like Cinnamon, Tulsi (Basil leaves), etc. became a household staple in the world. In fact, India recorded a growth of 42% in turmeric exports last year,” Shri Goyal said.

“In these challenging pandemic times, the world took note of the age old and time-tested practices of Ayurveda that involves the use of spices in medicinal products, – Ayush Kwath, that combines the therapeutic powers of Cinnamon, Tulsi, Dry Ginger and Black Pepper and the Golden Milk which is made using turmeric and pepper etc, have become some of the most searched recipes for immunity boosting during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

Shri Goyal said though India is a leader in Global Spice, the sector is facing challenges too.

“When it comes to export of spices in whole raw form, we do not currently enjoy cost advantage against many countries in Asia and Africa regions, which means we should focus on increasing the export of value added spices products. Also, we face challenges in preparing our production system and manufacturing systems to meet the stringent quality and food safety standards,” said Shri Goyal.

“The aim is to sustain the competitive edge of the Indian spice industry with added thrust on high-end value addition and new product development so as to cater to the specific requirements of varied consumers around the globe, while committed to ensuring food safety, quality and sustainability,” he added.

Shri Goyal said the Government is keen to increase export of spices from the country through resilient and efficient programmes and interventions.

“The Board has initiated collaborative efforts with various national and international agencies on various projects and initiatives— (1) with STDF of WTO and FAO for Strengthening spice value chain in India and improving Market access through capacity building and innovative interventions (2) with the Quality Council of India for INDGAP (Good Agricultural Practices) Certification; (3) with the spice industry and International agencies like IDH and GIZ, Germany on National Sustainable Spice Programme, & (4) The UNDP’s Accelerator Lab, India on “Development of Blockchain enabled traceability platform for Spices” etc.”

During the function Shri Goyal launched the innovative Weather-based crop insurance scheme, a joint initiative of the Spices Board and Agricultural Insurance Company of India for the benefit of Cardamom farmers. He also released the postal stamp to mark the Coral Jubilee of Spices Board. Shri Goyal said the Government has paved the way for the Spices sector to grow and expand India’s footprint as a Global Leader in Spices.

“Export Development & Promotion of Spices scheme supports exporters to adopt high-tech processing. The Board has enabled access to primary processing and value addition in spices, through the eight spices parks set up in the major production centres across India (Puttady in Kerala, Sivaganga in TN, Guntur in AP, Chindhwara and Guna in MP, Kota and Jodhpur in Rajasthan) for the benefit of growers and entrepreneurs, thereby aiding in better price realization,” he said.

Shri Goyal urged the Board to expand the reach of the quality testing laboratory network to all regions in India and adhere to the highest standards so as to make a name for quality and efficiency of service.

“The Board’s Quality Evaluation Laboratory network provides analytical services to exporters and other stakeholders across the major ports of India provide. Presently, state-of-the-art Labs are functioning under the Board from 8 locations (Kochi in Kerala, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Tuticorin and Chennai in TN, Mumbai in MH, Khandla in Gujarat, Narela near Delhi, and Kolkota in West Bengal),” he said.

Shri Goyal said India is proud to have provided leadership in developing global quality standards for spices.

“India pioneered the efforts which resulted in formation of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) under the Codex Alimentarius Commission of the FAO & WHO in 2014. This committee has been chaired by India and the Spices Board serves as its Secretariat. The CCSCH has successfully developed global quality standards for 8 spices—black/white/green pepper, cumin, thyme, garlic, cloves, oregano, basil and ginger.”

Shri Goyal said the Spices Board has many digital programs to its credit like the cloud-based live e-auction facility for small cardamom to ensure transparency and Ease Of Doing Business.

“The Board has digitized most of its services and made them online. The Board has recently launched Spice Xchange India which is the First-of-its-kind online portal dedicated to spices trade, that uses Artificial Intelligence tools to enable B2B matchmaking between spice exporters and importers across the world. The portal facilitates ease of doing business as it provides a technology linked platform for connecting Indian exporters and global buyers and is a giant leap in strengthening export transactions of spices from India.”

Shri Goyal said Spices are a part and parcel of Indian food and lifestyle.

“Spices are found in every aspect of our life starting from our morning ginger tea or cardamom tea, to cosmetic applications using turmeric to dental products using cloves & menthol. In marriage customs across many parts of the country, turmeric paste is applied on the face of bride and groom, In a sense, spices are a part of each one of our lives, and has played a very, very important role in Indian culture, history, tradition and heritage. The story of India is the story of Spices,” he said.

Shri Goyal said, since ages, India has been the Spice Bowl of the World, it is the world’s largest producer & consumer of spices. Saffron from Kashmir is world famous, besides Black Pepper from Kerala, Ginger from Gujarat and the Northeast’s Naga Chilli.

“Spices were the reason Vasco Da Gama ventured to find the Sea route to India and his success in 1498 when he landed in Kerala coast changed the world history forever. Indian spices are used in some of the most famous food items in the world like – Mexican sauces, currie items popular in UK, Kahwa (popular Arabic drink), etc” said Shri Goyal.

“India is leading the world with its unique flavours & spices, – Kochi is often touted as Spice Capital of the world! Guntur is referred to as world’s biggest chilli market, J&K is home to the world’s most expensive spice (saffron), Delhi’s Khari Baoli is Asia’s largest spice market and the Northeast’s Naga chilli is one of the world’s hottest chillies,” he added.

Shri Goyal called upon the Spices industry to obtain GI tag for their distinct products.

“26 Indian spices have received GI like Coorg Green Cardamom, Mizo Ginger, Kanniyakumari Cloves etc., we should capture more such possibilities for traditional Indian produce,” he said.

Shri Goyal said, New India’s vision should be spiced with Tadka, laced with spices! “Friends, food without spices is like life without colors!” he said.

Shri Goyal said, over the years, India has maintained an apex position in the global spice sector, as the pioneer producer, consumer and exporter of spices and spice products as well as a global hub in processing and value addition of spices.

“The Spice Board, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been making proactive interventions, and has worked with all sections of this industry, – different stakeholders, spice growers, exporters, trade promotion and regulatory bodies of importing countries, inter-governmental organizations etc to promote Indian spices,” he said.

Paying tributes to the two gems of the spices sector, Mahashay Dharampal of MDH fame and Vadilal Shah of Everest Spices who passed away last year, Shri Goyal said, “Indian spices are spreading the taste, color & aroma of India in the world be it MDH Masala or Lijjat papad or Everest, etc. have diversified world’s taste palate.”

Shri Goyal laid out ‘4 Masalas’ before the Spices Industry to make the sector even more spicy:

Indian spices to be Brand Ambassador of Quality: “Spices Board must expand the reach of Lab network to all regions in India to ensure highest quality standards.”

Focus on packaging to promote Brand India: “‘Jo accha dikhta hai, wo aur bhi Bikta hai’. Packaging serves as a strong first impression. It will help increase the ‘Brand Equity’ of Indian spices.”

Promote Spice Tourism: “Need to collaborate with State Governments to conduct tours, tasting festivals & exhibitions to create awareness about Indian spices in India & world.”

Let’s create Unicorns in the Spices sector: “We have many millionaires (Gulati, Vadilal Shah family) in spices sector. Why can’t we take it to next level? Aim to make the spices sector the next unicorn generating sector, creating jobs in Tier II & III cities.”

Shri Goyal said, as India moves towards Amrit Kaal with a vision of [email protected], India’s spice sector will add the much-needed tadka to this New India’s vision.

“We must collectively work to make the Spices sector the flag bearer of India’s export and the world should recognise Brand India with our delicious spices’ products,” he said.

Shri Goyal quoted Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna, – “Indian spices not only reflect our evolution but India’s beliefs & traditions also.”