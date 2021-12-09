Piyush Goyal appeals to Steel Makers to explore the possibilities of offering relief to small industries and exporters

New Delhi : The Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal today appealed to Steel Makers to explore the possibilities of offering relief to small industries and exporters.

A meeting was held here today involving participants from Steel Industry and Actual Industry users.The meeting was convened to address the issues raised by small industries and exporters about steel input prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Goyal said that special care of MSMEs needs to be taken for easier and cost effective supply of Steel. He asked the Steel Industry stakeholders to assess the manufacturing costs and explore the possibilities of offering relief to small industries using steel as input for manufacturing of components and other engineering products.

Steel Industry stakeholders showed intent to support Small and Medium enterprises and exporters. They assured the Small Enterprises and Exporters about finding affordable solutions to address their challenges especially in the wake of the pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, Chairperson, SAIL, Ms. Soma Mondal, CMD, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, JSW Steel Ltd., Shri Sajjan Jindal, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, Shri T.V Narendran, DG & CEO, Federation of Indian Exporters Organization (FIEO), Dr. Ajay Shai, Shri Mohit Jauhari of Auto Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Chairman, EEPC, Shri Mahesh Desai, Secretary General, All India Cycle Manufacturers Association, Dr. K.B Thakur and senior officials of the concerned Ministries.