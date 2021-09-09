Piramal Realty Brings Rahul Dravid On Board As It’s Brand Ambassador

Bengaluru: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has roped in Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador for its portfolio of residential projects comprising Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), Piramal Aranya (Byculla), and Piramal Agastya (Kurla), our state-of-the-art commercial project. As part of its association, Rahul Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty as an experienced ambassador to the brand and portray Piramal Realty’s key values through emotion, speaking directly to our customers with signature messages on the importance of home ownership. With his Reliable, collected and always positive approach on the field, Rahul Dravid will be showcased embodying Piramal Realty’s Core values of Knowledge, Action, Care & Impact. The former captain of the Indian National Cricket Team is known for his dependable and composed nature.

Rahul Dravid has always adhered to the mantra of “knowledge” and “hard work” in challenging games or life situations. Piramal Realty shares this ideology and aims to enrich lives by setting gold standards for customer-centricity, architectural design, quality and safety. The association between Piramal Realty and Rahul Dravid is characterized by his willingness to understand people and care for them. In addition, Rahul also displays his resolute, highlighting Piramal Realty’s promise of making people feel at home in its developments.

Mr. Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, “Rahul Dravid embodies our philosophy of creating a positive impact on people’s lives. As a company, we are constantly evolving to provide a great customer experience that transcends from understanding consumer sentiments to creating developments which encourage community building. Having Rahul Dravid on board will help us enhance our purpose of ‘Doing well and Doing Good”, since he is not just an international sports icon, but also a source of inspiration for many around the world. Rahul Dravid’s qualities of being dependable, authentic, true, and impactful perfectly align with our brand values.

Commenting on the association, Rahul Dravid said, “A career in sports is impossible to manage without the support, and guidance, and reassurance of family and friends. During tough times, and there always are, home is where we go. As an advocate for the brand, it gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Piramal Realty, which resonates with my own core belief of giving the best throughout the process.

The Indian real estate market has recovered strongly despite the challenges and disruption caused by the current pandemic as people realized the importance of living in a safe and secure environment. A significant increase in sales occurred in Q3 and Q4 2020, which continued through June 2021. Consumer behaviour has undergone noticeable changes that are creating new trends. The sense of security that comes with a home is enhanced by gated communities and state-of-the-art amenities. The new association will be promoted with a 360-degree marketing campaign, including print, digital, outdoor, and social media.