Bhubaneswar : In a big victory , Rudra Pratap Maharathy from BJD wins Pipli by-election today defeating opposition parties Congress and BJP by securing 96,972 votes in his favour.

Besides, BJP candidate Ashrit Pattnaik secured 75,056 votes and Congress candidate Biswakeshan Harichandan Mohapatra achieved 4,261 number of votes in the by-poll election.

Notably, Rudra Pratap Maharathy is the son of late Pradeep Moharathy.