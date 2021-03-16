Bhubaneswar: Pipili Bypoll Date Announced By The ECI. Pipili Bypoll to be held on April 17.

The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in Two (2) Parliamentary Constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Fourteen (14) vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States as per details given below:

Sl. No. State Constituency No. & Name Andhra Pradesh 23-Tirupati (SC) Karnataka 2-Belgaum

Sl. No. State Constituency No. & Name Gujarat 125– MorvaHadaf (ST) Jharkhand 13-Madhupur Karnataka 47-Basavakalyan Karnataka 59–Maski (ST) Madhya Pradesh 55-Damoh Maharashtra 252-Pandharpur Mizoram 26-Serchhip (ST) Nagaland 51-Noksen (ST) Odisha 110-Pipili Rajasthan 179- Sahara Rajasthan 24-Sujangarh (SC) Rajasthan 175-Rajsamand Telangana 87-Nagarjuna Sagar Uttarakhand 49-Salt

After taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc., the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies as per the programme mentioned as under:

Poll Events Date and Day Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 23.03.2021 (Tuesday) Last Date of Nominations 30.03.2021 (Tuesday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 31.03.2021 (Wednesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 03.04.2021 (Saturday) Date of Poll 17.04.2021 (Saturday) Date of Counting 02.05.2021 (Sunday) Date before which election shall be completed 04.05.2021 (Tuesday)

ELECTORAL ROLL

The Electoral Rolls for the aforesaid Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies w.r.t 01.01.2021 as the qualifying date has been finally published.

ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES (EVMs) and VVPATs

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in these bye-election in all polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

IDENTIFICATION OF VOTERS

In continuance to the existing practice, the voter’s identification shall be mandatory in the aforementioned election at the time of poll. Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, in order to ensure that no voter is deprived of his/her franchise, if his/her name figures in the electoral rolls, following alternate identity documents are also prescribed:

Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT

Model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary/Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’ s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017 (available on the commission’s websitehttps://eci.gov.in/) (copy enclosed) . The Model code of conduct shall be applicable to all candidates, political parties and the State government concerned. The Model Code of Conduct shall also be applicable to the Union Government also.

VOTER INFORMATION SLIPS (VIS)

To facilitate the voter to know the serial number of electoral roll of his/her polling station, date of poll, time etc., the Commission vide letter dated 26.02.2021, has decided to issue ‘Voter Information Slip’ to the voters in place of Photo Voter Slip. Voter Information Slip will include information like Polling Station, Date, Time etc. but not the photograph of the voter. Voter Information Slip will be distributed at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors, by the District Election Officer. However, Voter Information Slip will not be allowed as proof of identity of voters. It may be recalled that the Commission had discontinued Photo Voter Slips as an identity proof with effect from 28th February, 2019.

BROAD GUIDELINES TO BE FOLLOWED DURING THE CONDUCT OF BYE-ELECTIONS DURING COVID-19

In view of spread of COVID-19, the Commission on 21st August, 2020, issued broad guidelines, which is to be followed strictly during the conduct of elections, which is available on Commission’s website.

All instructions issued during General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Bihar, 2020 and General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of 5 States/UT shall also be mutatis mutandis applicable to the aforementioned bye-elections.