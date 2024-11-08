PinkPrint: International Conference Celebrating Women Architects Commences with Enthusiasm and Grandeur in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, inaugurated the first-of-its-kind international conference dedicated to women architects, titled “PinkPrint: Contributions and Challenges.” The three-day event, spanning from 8th to 10th November 2024, aims to celebrate and reflect on the invaluable contributions and unique challenges faced by women in architecture.

The inaugural day was graced by distinguished guests and dignitaries. Chief Guest Smt. Usha Padhee,IAS, Department of Housing & Urban Development, Odisha inaugurated the event. The ceremony was also attended by esteemed leaders in architecture, including Ar. Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture (COA); Ar. Vilas Vasant Avachat, President of IIA; Ar. Saifuddin Ahmad, President of ARCASIA; Ar. Dorji Yangki, President of the Bhutan Institute of Architects; Ar. Rohana Bandara Herath, President of the Sri Lanka Institute of Architects; and Ar. Iswar Lal Joshi, President of the Society of Nepalese Architects.

In her opening address, Smt. Usha Padhee applauded the IIA Odisha Chapter’s efforts in creating a global platform for women architects, stressing the importance of gender inclusion and equitable opportunities in architecture and highlighted Odisha’s rich architectural heritage and the need to foster innovation and inclusivity.

The conference has brought together women architects from around the globe, including notable names such as Ar. Diana Kellogg from New York, Ar. Nafisah Radin from Malaysia, Ar. Chryscentia Dilummini de Mel & Ar. Viluckshi Ravindran from Sri Lanka, Ar. (Dr.) Acharawan Chutarat from Bangkok, Ar. Primavera Desta from Indonesia, Ar. Leong Pek Liam from Malaysia and Ar. Rebecca Vanessa Rellosa from the Philippines, among many others.

The three days event – PinkPrint will feature key programs such as the Design Carnival – Competition among architecture students of top colleges of Odisha, IIA National Office Bearers Meeting, Design Yatra, and insightful plenary sessions, paving the way for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the 700+ delegates. A vibrant Material Expo, open to public showcasing cutting-edge products and services by industry partners, will also captivate attendees.

The event emphasised celebrating the multifaceted roles women play in the architecture profession, offering a platform to engage in thought-provoking dialogue and share transformative ideas.

The first day of the event concluded with Odissi Dance performance and networking sessions, allowing attendees to connect and exchange experiences, further setting the stage for more engaging discussions over the following days.