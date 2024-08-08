Pilot Study on GNSS-Based User Fee Collection Conducted on Key Highway Stretches

(i) Existing Permanent Bridges and Temporary Bailey Bridges

S. No. NH No. State Name of the Bridge/ Location Details No. of Lives Lost Calendar / Financial Year of Collapse Action taken against Defaulting Contractor/ Concessionaire

1 4 A & N Islands Bailey Bridge @ Thoratang; Km 206+000 Existing Bailey Bridge collapsed in the Month of Jun 2019. NIL 2019 Penalty of Rs. 20.00 lakh imposed on the EPC Contractor for improper maintenance of the Bridge.

2 716 Andhra Pradesh Papagni Bridge at Km 153/200 There are total number of 72 spans of 6.70 Mts . Out of which 14 No’s of Spans were collapsed , due to flood on 20.11.2021. 0 2021-22 The bridge was constructed by the State (R&B) Department on 1977. Hence, no action was taken.

3 565 Andhra Pradesh Lingasamudram Bridge at Km 466.750 in Penchalakona – Yerpedu section of NH 565. Floods occurred during NIVAR Cyclone in November 2020 and a vent washed away at Lingasamudram Bridge at Km 466.750 in Penchalakona – Yerpedu section of NH 565. 0 2020 The stretch handed over from MoRT&H on 07.02.2019 for which DLP was completed on 15.04.2018

4 313 Arunachal Pradesh Km 120 Bailey bridge failed due to overloading. 2021-22

5 713 Arunachal Pradesh Kurung River- Bailey Bridge at chainage Km.128+038 on Road Joram -Koloriang, NH-713 Exsiting Bailey Bridge on Kurung River at Ch 128+038 of Joram – Koloriang Road Projects Pkg-08 collapsed on 30.06.2024 due to Flash Flood. NIL 2024 To restore Traffic a PMGSY Road from Kurung Bridge to Koloriang via Rengchi Village amounting to a length of 8 Km has been strengthened and all traffic is going Through. A 130 Feet DDRB Bailey Bridge is under Construction and likely to get Completed by 31.08.2024. As a Permanent measure, a permanent Bridge will be Constructed is due Course of time.

6 313 Arunachal Pradesh Dree-River Bailey Bridge at chainage Km. 120.00 on Road Hunli-Anini, NH-313 Dree-River Bailey Bridge on Hunli-Anini road at chainage Km. 120.00 collapsed on 06/04/2021 (NH-313) due to Over loaded Vehicle. NIL 2021 A 190 Feet Bailey Bridge was Constructed to keep the line of Communication through. As a Permanent measure, a permanent bridge with load class 70 R has been Constructed and put to use.

7 AIP- NH Arunachal Pradesh 1. Ego RCC Bridge at Chainage Km. 67.00 on Road Akajan- Likabali-Bame. 1. Ego RCC Bridge under Akajan-Likabali- Bame road at chainage Km. 67.00 collapsed on 18/09/2020 due to Flash Flood. NIL 2020 To restore Traffic a 130 Feet Bailey Bridge was Constructed to keep the line of Communication open. Permanent Bridge at this location has been Constructed.

8 754K Gujarat Jatawada bridge at km 226/473 Due to heavy rain in monsson 2022-23 in Rapar, Dist. Kachchh region, scouring in pier foundation of this 2-span minor bridge, pier settled down and bridge collapsed. Nil 2022 It was an old bridge was constructed by State Government before declaration of NH. Therefore, the matter does not pertains to this Ministry.

9 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 7.706 (vill. Charaniya) [Length = 54 m (6×9.0)] Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 & Ch. 17+661 in NH 105 section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh. Nil 2023-24 Nil

10 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 14.020 (vill. Marranwala) [Length = 107.2 m (16×6.7)] Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 & Ch. 17+661 in NH 105 section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh. Nil 2023-24 Nil

11 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 17.661 (Baddi / Barotiwala) [Length = 188 m (20×9.4)] Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 & Ch. 17+661 in NH 105 section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh. Nil 2023-24 Nil

12 44 J&K (km 46+305 to km 46+864)/ Tarnah Bridge Due to heavy rainfall in Kathua district ( 229 mm on upstream barrage location) on 19.07.2023(early morning), the floor protection of the bridge got completely damaged in 05 spans. 03 Foundations ( P 23, P 24 & P 25 ) got settled. The Tarnah river never attained this level. Increase in water level in the river started eroding the upstream side protection wall of floor protection of the bridge having shallow foundations resulting in caving underneath the foundations. Nil 2023-24 Event was a Natural Calamity wherein excessive discharge due to unprecedented rains caused scouring beyond the prescribed design limits and damaged 3 pier foundations and caused settlement of spans. The damaged spans are being reconstructed with design as per extant IRC guidelines. No such action taken.

13 46 Madhya Pradesh 77.900 Failure due to overloaded truck on dialapated Bridge 0 (2022-2023) FIR was launched against the transporter of the heavy consignment and legal notice was also served by PIU-Harda.

14 44(7) Maharashtra Birdge over Nag River Nagpur at Ch. 1/250 Bridge collapsed on 23/09/2023 Year of construction 1974 as observed in Masonry Register Bridge was already in dilapitated state and due to Heavy Floods _ 2023 Does not arise

15 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) Old Irang TDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on May 2024; due to Remal cyclone (heavy rain). However a permanent 4- Lane 123m span RCC 70 R has been constructed adjacently & is open to traffic. Hence construction of New bailey bridge is not required. NIL 2024-25 –

16 102B Manipur Khuanggin Bridge Bailey Bridge at Ch 120.900 Length of bailey bridge 180 ft. Year of construction 1994, collapsed due to Flash Flooding and overloading. NIL 2022-23 –

17 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) (120.9 Km) Old Irang DDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on May 2022; due to scouring of the abutment due to heavy incessannt rain New TDR bailey bridge was constructed & open to traffic on Aug 2022. NIL 2022-23 –

18 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) Old Irang DDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on Nov 2020; due to plying of overloaded truck New DDR bailey bridge was constructed & open to traffic on Dec 2020 1 2020 –

19 62 Meghalaya Km217 Washed out due to high flood 0 2022-23 NA

20 217 Meghalaya 203rd Km of Ch. 150.00 m Bakla Bridge Bailey Bridge. Failure of super structure due to overloading beyond Bridge Capacity. Nil 2024 No

21 16 Odisha At Km. 79+614 on Chandikhole -Bhadrak section The Major Bridge is an existing bridge, which retained during upgradation from 4-lane to 6-lane. The Bridge was constructed in the year 2007/2008 by M/s. Gammon India Limited. The six-laning work was awarded to the Concessionaire M/s DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited and work has been completed w.e.f. 19.02.2023. New DPR Consultant engaged for preparation of DPR for the damaged bridge and tender invited, work will be commence very soon 0 2023-24 Penalty of Rs.5 crore imposed on the Construction Contractor, M/s.Gammon India Ltd. Penalty of Rs.20 lakh imposed on the then Supervision Consultant i.e. M/s.LBLL-NICE(JV) of Construction of Bridge. Debarment of DPR Consultant M/s Sheladia Associates for 1 year. The cost of entire remedial measures / reconstruction including cost of DPR preparation recovered from the existing Concessionaire M/s DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited Penalty of Rs.20 lakh and debarment for 1 year on Independent Engineer M/s.TPF Gentisa Eurostudios S.L with Segmental Debarment for 3 years against the then Shri R K Singh, Sr. Bridge Engineer from Supervision Consultant i.e. M/s.LBLL- NICE(JV)

22 326 Odisha Km 297/520 Old Bridge 0 2022-2023 Not applicable

23 510 Sikkim 0+200 (Sirwani Bridge) Due to excessive rainfall & Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at South Lhonak in North Sikkim resulting flash flood in teesta river. NIL 2023-24 –

24 208 Tripura Steel Bailey Bridge over River Sonaichhara existing Ch. 180.00. Telaimaura- Harina Section. Steel Bailey bridge collapsed due to Ageing, dilapidated condition & Overloading NIL 2022-23 The section was taken over from the State PWD, and the steel bridge was already in a dilapidated condition. It collapsed due to aging and overloading. Therefore, no action was taken against the contractor.

25 208 Tripura Steel Bailey Bridge at existing Ch. 167.00. Telaimaura- Harina Section, Steel Bailey bridge collapsed due to Ageing, dilapidated condition & Overloading NIL 2021 The section was taken over from the State PWD, and the steel bridge was already in a dilapidated condition. It collapsed due to aging and overloading. Therefore, no action was taken against the contractor.