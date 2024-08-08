Pilot Study on GNSS-Based User Fee Collection Conducted on Key Highway Stretches

National

Total 58,635 km National Highways (NHs) has been constructed over the last five years and the current year.

The Ministry is primarily responsible for the development and maintenance of NHs. There have been a few incidents of collapse of bridges/ tunnels in the country during last five years and in the current year. Details are at Annexure-I.

The State/UT – wise details of projects awarded during the last five years and the current year, is at Annexure-II.

At present, 1,379 projects of this Ministry are under construction across the country.

ANNEXURE-I

The details of collapse of bridges/ tunnels in the country during last five years and in the current year

 

(i) Existing Permanent Bridges and Temporary Bailey Bridges
S.

No.

 NH

No.

 State Name of the Bridge/ Location Details No. of Lives Lost Calendar / Financial Year of Collapse Action taken against Defaulting Contractor/ Concessionaire
1 4 A & N Islands Bailey Bridge @ Thoratang; Km 206+000 Existing Bailey Bridge collapsed in the Month of Jun 2019. NIL 2019 Penalty of Rs. 20.00 lakh imposed on the EPC Contractor for improper maintenance of the Bridge.
2 716 Andhra Pradesh Papagni Bridge at Km 153/200 There are total number of 72 spans of 6.70 Mts . Out of which 14 No’s of Spans were collapsed , due to

flood on 20.11.2021.

 0 2021-22 The bridge was constructed by the State (R&B) Department on 1977.

Hence, no action was taken.
3 565 Andhra Pradesh Lingasamudram Bridge at Km 466.750 in

Penchalakona –

Yerpedu section of NH 565.

 Floods occurred during NIVAR Cyclone in

November 2020 and a vent washed away at

Lingasamudram Bridge at Km 466.750 in

Penchalakona – Yerpedu section of NH 565.

 0 2020 The stretch handed over from MoRT&H on 07.02.2019 for which DLP was completed on 15.04.2018
4 313 Arunachal

Pradesh

 Km 120 Bailey bridge failed due to

overloading.

   2021-22  
5 713 Arunachal Pradesh Kurung River- Bailey Bridge at chainage Km.128+038

on Road Joram

-Koloriang, NH-713

 Exsiting Bailey Bridge on Kurung River at Ch 128+038 of Joram – Koloriang Road Projects Pkg-08 collapsed on 30.06.2024 due to Flash Flood. NIL 2024 To restore Traffic a PMGSY Road from Kurung Bridge to Koloriang via Rengchi Village amounting to a length of 8 Km has been strengthened and all traffic is going Through.

A 130 Feet DDRB Bailey Bridge is under Construction and likely to get Completed by 31.08.2024.

As a Permanent measure, a permanent Bridge will be Constructed is due Course of time.
6 313 Arunachal Pradesh Dree-River Bailey Bridge at chainage Km.

120.00 on Road Hunli-Anini,

NH-313

 Dree-River Bailey Bridge on Hunli-Anini road at chainage Km. 120.00 collapsed on 06/04/2021 (NH-313) due to Over loaded Vehicle. NIL 2021 A 190 Feet Bailey Bridge was Constructed to keep the line of Communication through.

As a Permanent measure, a permanent bridge with load class

70 R has been Constructed and put to use.
7 AIP- NH Arunachal Pradesh 1. Ego RCC

Bridge at Chainage Km.

67.00 on Road Akajan-

Likabali-Bame.

 1. Ego RCC Bridge under Akajan-Likabali-

Bame road at chainage Km.

67.00 collapsed on 18/09/2020 due to Flash

Flood.

 NIL 2020 To restore Traffic a 130 Feet Bailey Bridge was Constructed to keep the line of Communication open.

Permanent Bridge at this location has been Constructed.
8 754K Gujarat Jatawada bridge at km 226/473 Due to heavy rain in monsson 2022-23 in Rapar, Dist. Kachchh region, scouring in pier foundation of this 2-span minor bridge, pier settled down and bridge

collapsed.

 Nil 2022 It was an old bridge was constructed by State Government before declaration of NH. Therefore, the matter does not pertains to this Ministry.
9 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 7.706 (vill. Charaniya) [Length = 54 m (6×9.0)] Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 &

Ch. 17+661 in NH 105

section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh.

 Nil 2023-24 Nil
10 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 14.020 (vill. Marranwala)

[Length = 107.2 m (16×6.7)]

 Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/

Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 &

Ch. 17+661 in NH 105

section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh.

 Nil 2023-24 Nil
11 105 Himachal Pradesh/ Haryana/ RO HP 17.661 (Baddi / Barotiwala) [Length = 188 m (20×9.4)] Due to flash flood occurred on account of unprecedented heavy rainfall (natural calamity) in the month of July/August 2023, 03 nos existing bridges constructed by Public Works Department collapsed in Haryana/ Himachal Pradesh state at Ch. 7+706, Ch. 14+020 &

Ch. 17+661 in NH 105

section of Pinjore-Baddi- Nalagarh.

 Nil 2023-24 Nil
12 44 J&K (km 46+305 to km 46+864)/ Tarnah Bridge Due to heavy rainfall in Kathua district ( 229 mm on upstream barrage location) on 19.07.2023(early morning), the floor protection of the bridge got completely damaged in 05 spans. 03 Foundations ( P 23, P 24 & P 25 ) got

settled. The Tarnah river never attained this level. Increase in water level in the river started eroding the upstream side protection wall of floor protection of the bridge having shallow foundations resulting in caving underneath the foundations.

 Nil 2023-24 Event was a Natural Calamity wherein excessive discharge due to unprecedented rains caused scouring beyond the prescribed design limits and damaged 3 pier foundations and caused settlement of spans.

The damaged spans are being reconstructed with design as per extant IRC guidelines.

No such action taken.
             
13 46 Madhya Pradesh 77.900 Failure due to overloaded truck on dialapated Bridge 0 (2022-2023) FIR was launched against the transporter of the heavy consignment and legal notice was

also served by PIU-Harda.
14 44(7) Maharashtra Birdge over Nag River Nagpur at Ch.

1/250
  1. Bridge collapsed on 23/09/2023
  2. Year of construction 1974 as observed in Masonry

Register

  1. Bridge was already in dilapitated state and due to

Heavy Floods

 _ 2023 Does not arise
15 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) Old Irang TDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on May 2024; due to Remal cyclone (heavy rain).

However a permanent 4- Lane 123m span RCC 70 R has been constructed adjacently & is open to

traffic. Hence construction of New bailey bridge is not

required.

 NIL 2024-25
16 102B Manipur Khuanggin Bridge Bailey

Bridge at Ch 120.900

 Length of bailey bridge 180 ft. Year of construction

1994, collapsed due to Flash Flooding and overloading.

 NIL 2022-23
17 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) (120.9 Km) Old Irang DDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on May 2022; due to scouring of the abutment due to heavy incessannt rain New TDR bailey bridge was constructed & open to

traffic on Aug 2022.

 NIL 2022-23
18 37 Manipur Irang Bailey Bridge (Irang River) Old Irang DDR Bailey bridge was collapsed on Nov 2020; due to plying of overloaded truck New DDR bailey bridge was constructed & open to

traffic on Dec 2020

 1 2020
19 62 Meghalaya Km217 Washed out due to high flood 0 2022-23 NA
20 217 Meghalaya 203rd Km of Ch. 150.00 m

Bakla Bridge

 Bailey Bridge. Failure of super structure due to overloading beyond Bridge

Capacity.

 Nil 2024 No
21 16 Odisha At Km. 79+614

on Chandikhole

-Bhadrak section

 The Major Bridge is an existing bridge, which retained during upgradation from 4-lane to 6-lane. The Bridge was constructed in the year 2007/2008 by M/s.

Gammon India Limited. The six-laning work was awarded to the Concessionaire M/s DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited and work has been completed w.e.f.

19.02.2023. New DPR

Consultant engaged for preparation of DPR for the damaged bridge and tender invited, work will be commence very soon

 0 2023-24
  1. Penalty of Rs.5 crore imposed on the Construction Contractor,

M/s.Gammon India Ltd.

  1. Penalty of Rs.20 lakh imposed on the then Supervision Consultant

i.e. M/s.LBLL-NICE(JV) of

Construction of Bridge.

  1. Debarment of DPR Consultant M/s Sheladia Associates for 1 year.
  2. The cost of entire remedial measures / reconstruction including cost of DPR preparation recovered from the existing Concessionaire

M/s DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited

  1. Penalty of Rs.20 lakh and debarment for 1 year on

Independent Engineer M/s.TPF Gentisa Eurostudios S.L with Segmental

  1. Debarment for 3 years against the then Shri R K Singh, Sr. Bridge

Engineer from Supervision Consultant i.e. M/s.LBLL- NICE(JV)
22 326 Odisha Km 297/520 Old Bridge 0 2022-2023 Not applicable
23 510 Sikkim 0+200 (Sirwani Bridge) Due to excessive rainfall & Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at South Lhonak in North Sikkim resulting flash

flood in teesta river.

 NIL 2023-24
24 208 Tripura Steel Bailey Bridge over River Sonaichhara existing Ch.

180.00.

Telaimaura- Harina Section.

 Steel Bailey bridge collapsed due to Ageing, dilapidated condition & Overloading NIL 2022-23 The section was taken over from the State PWD, and the steel bridge was already in a dilapidated condition. It collapsed due to aging and overloading. Therefore, no action was taken against the contractor.
25 208 Tripura Steel Bailey Bridge at existing Ch.

167.00.

Telaimaura- Harina Section,

 Steel Bailey bridge collapsed due to Ageing, dilapidated condition & Overloading NIL 2021 The section was taken over from the State PWD, and the steel bridge was already in a dilapidated condition. It collapsed due to aging and overloading. Therefore, no action was taken against the

contractor.
26 730 Uttar

Pradesh

 Minor Bridge

(Ch. 241+704)

 Due to heavy flood   2022-23  

 

(ii) Under Construction Bridges
S.

No.

 NH

No.

 State Name of the Bridge/ Location Details No. of Lives Lost Calendar / Financial Year of Collapse Action taken against Defaulting Contractor/ Concessionaire
1 131G Bihar  

 

 

Km 11+800

 A girder collapse incident occurred during construction activities, attributed to a mechanical failure that took place while a Hydra crane was being used to position shuttering for cross-girder work. 0 2022-2023 Two persons form Supervision Consultants and Two persons from Contractor side suspended from the Project. Further, necessary safety measures were suggested by Expert Committee to avoid further mishappenings.
2 20 Bihar Km 133+720 One no of PSC Girder fallen down during erection due to the Winch failure of Crane of Elevated Structure. 1 2022-2023 Two persons form Supervision Consultants and Two persons from Contractor side suspended from the Project. Further, necessary safety measures were suggested by Expert Committee to avoid further

mishappenings.
3 527A Bihar Km 10.270 to

10.330 (P154- P153)

 A girder collapse incident occurred during construction activities, attributed to a mechanical failure 1 2023-24 Chief Project Manager & Engineer (Launching) of Contractor and Team Leader cum Senior Bridge Engineer & Assistant Bridge Engineer of Authority’s Engineerworked at the time

of Collapse have been suspended by theAuthority (NHAI).
4 248BB Delhi GSS-3 P8-P9 2022-23. One span of under construction flyover toppled due to

mechanical failure of jacks

 1 2023 Strict Warning issued to Contractor
5 248BB Delhi/ Haryana Spin Girder Pillor No. 107-108 &

108-109

 2020-21. Two spans of under construction flyover collapsed. 0 2021 Levied Penalty of Rs. 6.67 Cr. on Contractor & shall not be bidding in any of

the Bids of NHAI for 03 Months.
6 NH- 248A Delhi/ Haryana Span Girder Pillar no.10 2020-21: One span of under construction flyover collapsed. 0 2020 Levied Penalty of Rs. 3 Crore on the contractor and shall not be bidding in any

of the bids of NHAI consisting major structure works for 6 months.
7 58 Gujarat ROB at LC no 165 Due to some reason the six girder of 1 span of the ROB toppled and collapsed. 2 2023 Government of Gujarat constituted an Expert Committee to investigate the incident for taking action against the

contractor.
8 NH-66 Kerala Pullur Ch 78+971 Slipped off the girders (9 Nos) during the deck slab at pullur 20m skew bridge at Km 78+971 on the project stretch of Chengala Neeelshwaram section of NH-66 on

08.05.2024 at 4.40pm

 No casulaity happened 2024-25 Show cause notice issued by RO-Kerala to Concessionaire&Consultant vide Ro letter no. 12448/RO-Kerala/Chengala- Neeleshwaram/MEIL/1594 Dt. 31.07.2024
9 NH – 66 Kerala Ch.174+150

(Thalssery-Mahe Bypass Section )

 01 Bridge (4 girders collpased) Nil 2020
  1. Penatly of Rs. 1.00 Cr imposed on Contractor and Penalty of Rs. 20.00 lakhs

imposed on Authority’s Engineer

  1. Team Leader, Bridge Engineer of Authority’s Engineer was terminated from project and debarred for a period of 2 years
  2. Project Manager of Contractor was terminated from project.
  3. Contractor was debarred from partipating in Tender for a period of 1 year
10 66 Kerala Km 72+297 VUP (LHS) Collapsed during the concretingdue to staging failure 0 2022-23 Action taken on Concessionaire & Consultancy agencies. Suspended Key persons up to 4months and Penalty

Imposed.
11 66 Maharashtra Chiplun flyover (48/850) No such case of Bridge collapsed on the National Highway after

opening for traffic has occured since 2019-20 in Jurisdiction of National

 0 2023-24 The expert committee of 3 bridge experts is formed and the matter is under review. The

bridge is now under construction with suitable modified design by the

 

        Highway division. However on 16.10.2023 girder of under

construction chiplun Flyover during launching.

     concessionaire at its own cost.
12 16 Odisha At Km. 96+326

on Chandikhole – Bhadrak section

 During the pouring of concrete in deck of slab of under Construction Bridge, the deck slab was collapsed.

As per investigation of Expert Committee; the collapse happened due to the absence of some minor/ negligible arrangement on the part of Concessionaire. The Concessionaire executed the remedial measures, as per the suggestion/ recommendation of Expert Committee, by dismantling the Slabs of A1P1, P1P2 and Top layer of Concrete in the Abutment

and Pier walls

 0 2021-22 Penalty of Rs.30 Lakhs on the Concessionaire and penalty of Rs.5 Lakhs on the Independent Engineer. Team Leader of IE and Key Personnel of Concessionaire was suspended
13 510 Sikkim Singtam-Tarku NH-510 Km 0+070 Due to excessive rainfall & Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at South Lhonak in North Sikkim

resulting flash flood in teesta river.

 2 2023
14 45/36 Tamil Nadu Anaikarai Major Bridge at 107+400 1.A Segmental Girder between P16 and P17 of RHS Carriageway fell down due to mechanical failure of hydraulic jacks at Km 107+400

Anaikarai Major Bridge across Kollidam river on 22.01.2022.

2.The instant mishap has been categorized into minor failure which occurred due to non-robust temporary structure/launching- lowering system as opined by Expert Committee.

 0 2022 Three Key personnal of the Indpendent Engineer (2 Nos) and Site Engineers (2 Nos) of the Concessionaire has been suspended and blacklisted with immediate effect of mishap. The Concessionaire firm has been restrained from participating in any NHAI bids till further orders. The Competent Authority has directed to impose a financial penalty of Rs.7.305 Crore, being 0.5% of the BPC on Concessionaire/Promoter of Concessionaire (Patel Infrastructure Ltd) for the lapses/laxity besides reconstruction of the collapse girders/span and its rectification at its own cost. Further, Token pending of Rs. 5 Lakhs has been imposed on IE i.e. M/s.Theme Engineering Services and the IE has remitted this penalty

amount in favour of “National Highways Authority of India on 29.08.2022.
15 785 Tamil Nadu Madurai – Chettikulam Section at Km 2+850 3 Girders (G1,G2 & G3) between pier P4 & P5 at km 2+850 of down ramp location of the Elevated Road due to jack failure 1 2021 NHAI HQ vide letter dated 28.01.2022, issued orders for debarment of Contractor from participating in NHAI bids w.e.f 13.09.2021 to 28.01.2022 (i.e, date of interim action). Further, NHAI, HQ vide Lr.

No. 46597 Dt. 28.01.2022 has imposed penalty of Rs.3.00 Cr to the Contractor and the same has been recovered from EPC Contractor from IPC No. 36 for the month of December, 2021.

Authority Engineer: M/s. Yongma Engineering Co Limited in association

with M/s. Sterling Indo Tech Consultants Pvt Ltd

NHAI HQ vide letter dated 28.01.2022, issued orders for debarment of Contractor from participating in NHAI bids w.e.f 13.09.2021 to 28.01.2022 (i.e, date of interim action). Further, NHAI, HQ vide lr.

No. 46595 dt. 28.01.2022 has imposed penalty of Rs.40.00 lakhs to the Authority Engineer and the same has been reocovered from Authority Engineer from Invoice No.09 for the month of Dec’21 and Invoice No.10 for the month of Jan’22.

Further, NHAI, RO, Madurai vide Lr. No. 1668 Dt. 03.09.2021, suspended 4 Nos of

key personnel in EPC contractor and 6 Nos of key personnel in AE.
             
16 NH-12

(old NH-

34)

 West Bengal Construction of new 4-lane bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage including approaches connecting Farakka –

Raiganj section of NH-34

 An unfortunate incident occurred on 16.02.2020, wherein one of the launching girders toppled on already launched span leading to collapse of the said span (0.060 km). 2 2020 The Contractor was debarred from participation in future NHAI projects for Three (03) years vide NHAI-HQ letter dated 25.08.2020.

 

(iii) Under Construction Tunnels
 

S.

No.

  

NH

No.

  

State

  

Name of the Tunnel/ Location

  

Details

 No. of Lives Lost Calendar / Financial Year of Collapse  

Action taken against Defaulting Contractor/ Concessionaire
1 29 Nagaland Tunnel under Kohima Bypass from Km 11+000 to 11+500 Eastern Portal of Tunnel Collapsed due to heavy Rainfall on 17.11.2023

due to cyclonic storm Medhili.

 NIL 2023 EPC Contractor has been directed to submit a Restoration Proposal along with modified Working Methodology for recommencing of tunnel works safely.
2 134 Uttarakhand Silkyara Bend- Barkot Tunnel , Uttarkashi A 60 m portion of under construction tunnel was collapsed on 12.11.2023. NIL 2023 Investigation committee has been constituted by Govt. of India 06.12.2023. Final report of

the investigation committee is yet to be received.
3 44 Jammu and Kashmir Cafeteria Tunnel (Km 148.655) Portal P2 of the 800m long tunnel collapsed in June 2023 at

Cafeteria morh in Ramban district.

 Nil 2023 Show Cause notice was issued to Contractor, Authority Engineer and DPR (Detailed Project Report) Consultant.
4 44 Jammu and Kashmir Collapse of Adit portal at Khooni Nallah

(Km 163.400)

 Adit portal at Khooni Nallah collapsed due to landslide on 19.05.2022 in tunnel package-II in Ramban- Banihal section of NH- 44 10

labourers

 2022 MoRTH constituted an Expert Committee and based on the submission of facts by the Committee, NHAI blacklisted Project Manager of EPC contractor and imposed the penalty of 1

% of Project cost on EPC contractor.

Contractor was also debarred for a period of 6 months. Show cause notice was issued to Authority Engineer.

 

ANNEXURE-II

The State/UT wise details of length of NH works (in km) awarded during the last five years and the current year:

 

Sl. No. State Total no. of projects sanction from

2019-25 (Till June, 2024)
1. Andhra Pradesh 3,478
2. Arunachal Pradesh 678
3. Assam 1,628
4. Bihar 2,622
5. Chhattisgarh 1,231
6. Goa 181
7. Gujarat 2,086
8. Haryana 1,105
9. Himachal Pradesh 942
10. Jharkhand 1,784
11. Karnataka 2,821
12. Kerala 1,132
13. Madhya Pradesh 3,860
14. Maharashtra 6,424
15. Manipur 1,108
16. Meghalaya 525
17. Mizoram 681
18. Nagaland 983
19. Odisha 1,636
20. Punjab 2,030
21. Rajasthan 3,344
22. Sikkim 250
23. Tamil Nadu 2,207
24. Telangana 1,931
25. Tripura 604
26. Uttar Pradesh 4,687
27. Uttarakhand 1,445
28. West Bengal 875
29. Union Territories (UTs) 1,416
